Prince Harry Personally Attacks Piers Morgan in Explosive Testimony in Phone Hacking Trial

Prince Harry is back in London for a phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers and, during his explosive testimony, the ex-Royal personally attacked Piers Morgan, who previously served as the Editor of The Daily Mirror. According to Deadline, Harry said it made him feel "physically sick" to think of Morgan reading over personal letters and messages that were written by his late mother, Princess Diana. He later blasted the former Celebrity Apprentice US winner for comments made about Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

"The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother's private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me) and then having given her a 'nightmare time' three months prior to her death in Paris, makes me feel physically sick," Harry stated. He added, "Unfortunately, as a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan." Harry said he believes the vicious verbal attacks were in hopes to get him to "back down" from his legal fight.

In 2021, following Markle and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah, Morgan made some very cruel on-air remarks about the actress and her mental health struggles. Among other comments, Morgan chided Harry and Markle for being "disloyal" to the British Royal family. "Prince Charles has been bankrolling that couple for the last five years," he said. After being confronted by GMB co-host Alex Beresford, Morgan stormed off the set and subsequently quit the show entirely.

Beresford criticized Morgan's comments as being "pathetic" and "diabolical." Later, in a lengthy Twitter post, Beresford addressed the situation and clarified that he did not intend for the outcome to be what it was. "There is so much that could be said. Piers' departure sincerely wasn't the conclusion I was hoping for," Beresford's statement began. "Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship. We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world."

Beresford continued, "I hoped we could reach a place of understanding. It's sad that we weren't able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree." He then stated, "I didn't want him to quit, but I did want him to listen." Beresford concluded his post by adding, "Personally, Piers has always supported my growth. He's given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!"