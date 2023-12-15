Prince Harry Releases Statement After Legal Victory

Prince Harry is speaking out after he was ruled by a U.K. High Court to be the victim of "extensive" phone hacking and other "unlawful information-gathering" at the hands of Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) from 2006 to 2011. The Duke of Sussex, who was awarded $180,000 in his lawsuit, was not present at London's High Court for the ruling due to "short notice," but his lawyer, David Sherbourne, presented a lengthy and powerful statement from the royal following the ruling.

"This case is not just about hacking. It is about a systemic practice of unlawful and appalling behavior, followed by clever-ups and destruction of evidence, the shocking scale of which can only be revealed through these proceedings," Harry said in his statement, in part.

"The journey to justice can be a slow and painful one and since bringing my claim almost five years ago defamatory stories and intimidating tactics have been deployed against me and at my family's expense. And so, as I too have learnt through this process, patience is, in fact, a virtue. Especially, in the face of vendetta journalism," he continued, adding, "My commitment to seeing this case through is based on my belief in our need – and collective right – to a free and honest press. And one which is properly accountable when necessary. That is what we need in Britain and across the globe. Anything else is poisoning the well for a profession we all depend on."

"The acts listed in the judgment are prime examples of what happens when the power of the press is abused," Harry added. "I respectfully call upon the authorities, the financial regulator, the Stock Market, who were deliberately deceived by Mirror Group, and, indeed, the Metropolitan Police and prosecuting authorities, to do their duty for the British public and to investigate bringing charges against the company and those who have broken the law."

Prince Harry concluded, "Today's ruling is vindicating and affirming. I've been told that slaying dragons will get you burned but in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues."

Following the ruling, a spokesperson for Mirror Group Newspapers said in a statement, "We welcome today's judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago." The statement continued, "Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation."