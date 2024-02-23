Prince Harry's Reported 'Truce' With King Charles Suddenly Ends

Prince Harry and King Charles III reportedly had a "truce" in the wake of Harry's Royal exit and Charles' cancer diagnosis, but that has suddenly ended. According to In Touch, a source with knowledge of the situation states that Harry's visit seemed like "a PR stunt," which soured his father on their reconciliation.

"Harry flew to London but only spent 45 minutes with his dad at Clarence House before rushing off to Las Vegas to present at the NFL Honors," the insider stated, noting that the consensus seems to be that Harry could've "easily canceled" his appearance at the awards show. "The visit came off as more of a PR stunt than a son who was seriously concerned. Now, whatever truce Harry and Charles may have had, it's over."

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in early February. The type of cancer has not been revealed, but a Palace rep did confirm that it is not prostate cancer, as many had thought this based on the King's recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

On Feb. 16, Harry broke his silence on his father's cancer diagnosis, while speaking to Good Morning America's Will Reeve. "I spoke to him," Harry said of learning about his father's diagnosis and rushing to be by his side. "I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

"Look, I love my family," The Duke of Sussex went on to say. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that." While he was open about the experience of rushing to his father's said, Harry chose not to share any further details about the diagnosis. "That stays between me and him."

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have had a strained relationship with his family ever since the couple resigned from their Royal duties and did an interview with Oprah that revealed some shocking claims, such as the comments made about the color of their son Archie's skin ahead of his birth. According to Markle and Harry, the senior Royals actively tried to deny their son Archie his royal birthright as a prince but never gave an official answer as to why. They elaborated that there were correlating conversations about "how dark" Archie's skin color would be.

Last year, author Omid Scobie released his new book, Endgame, which "chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy." At one point in the book, Scobie addresses the racism allegations but does not name the individuals who were involved. However, the book had to be pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after the Dutch translation of Endgame included the names of the accused individuals.

British talk show host Piers Morgan later revealed that King Charles and Kate Middleton are the two "senior royals" alleged to have made skin-color comments. These claims have since been denied by palace officials.