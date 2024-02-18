King Charles Hoping for Royal Reconciliation With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles has revealed his "greatest wish" amid news of his cancer diagnosis, and it shouldn't take too many guesses to figure out. According to Us Weekly, the king was beyond moved by Prince Harry's gesture to visit after his father's diagnosis went public.

"Harry was focused on catching up and spending quality time together," Us Weekly shared, quoting a Royal family source. "Charles was extremely touched by Harry's gesture."

King Charles Has Reportedly Argued Against Chemotherapy https://t.co/AB07reVr3w — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) February 8, 2024

The outlet notes that many within the Royal circle of trust are hopeful this is a start for peace between Harry and the rest of his family, specifically his father and his brother, Prince William.

"They can use this as a starting point," they added. "The consensus is that life is too short, and there's hope this will lead to repairing the rift."

For King Charles, Harry's visit was the opening salvo in what he hopes will be a wish come true. According to Us Weekly, Charles has wanted to make up with his son for some time now.

"Harry jumped on the first plane possible," a source claimed. "Meghan was in total agreement that Harry had to be there. He got to tell his father how much he loves him and get a fuller account of what Charles is facing."

Prince Harry Allegedly Avoided This Royal During Trip to Visit King Charleshttps://t.co/0k6I0jFWMw — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) February 14, 2024

Markle has also reportedly reached out on her own, to both Charles and Kate Middleton. "So moves are being made to reconcile," the source notes. "Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals – Kate included – the very best."

Missing from the love fest is Prince William, who reportedly decided not to meet up with his brother during his short visit. This doesn't mean he isn't warming to the idea, he's just had a lot on his plate with Middleton's health issues.