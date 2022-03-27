Oscars 2022: What’s Inside This Year’s Academy Awards Gift Bags That You Too Can Have

The 2022 Oscars are just around the corner, and it marks the end of a wild awards season. Some of the nominees for this year’s awards ceremony are Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Ariana DeBose, Kristen Stewart and Steven Spielberg, who will all be treated to a six-figure gift bag produced by Distinctive Assets.

The “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag includes plots of land in Scotland, flavor wrapped popcorn kernels from Opopop, biscuits and wafers from Bahlsen Biscuits, Nano-Amplified CBD Skincare from HempHera Kosmetikos, supplements from spermidineLIFE by Longevity Labs, salad-infused skincare from BYROE, and an all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in Scotland.

Nominees will also receive Ariti gold-infused olive oil, Art Lipo body enhancements, C60 Purple Power Nobel Prize-winning antioxidants, the Chai Box ethically-sourced chai gift sets, Coal and Canary luxury wood wick candles, sustainably-harvested Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey, facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, personal training from Diego Sebastian’s DS Raw Fitness, Elixinol new Sleep Gummies, Euka on-the-go wellness ritual kits, a trio of games from Exploding Kittens‘ — Mantis + Throw Throw Avocado and Exploding Minions, pins and accessories by The Film Pin Society, mind/body/spirit renewal at Golden Door Hotsy Totsy Haus, Devour Por Vida Blue Lux CBD Bath Bombs, Jayde Home Essentials Spot Away natural spot remover, Karma Nuts air-roasted nutrient-wrapped cashews, holistic healing with Kayote Joseph and Maison Construction project management.

But that’s not all. Nominees will also get meal delivery from NutriFit, a year’s supply of Oxygenetix breathable foundation, “SeaWorld Blows” inflatable Orca from PETA, Piper & Perro luxury unisex fragrance, dark Belgian chocolate-covered Posh Pretzels, full-flavored PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, the empowering and funny Qai Qai doll from Invisible Universe, S.Pellegrino Natural Sparkling Mineral Water and fine wine pairing, Self Love with Nicola coaching session, Serucell cellular protein anti-aging serum, Shinery Radiance Wash hand soap and jewelry cleaner, Siempre Tequila Plata, Skinny Sbu premium socks, Soul Shropshire Relax Diffuser, Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler hairbrush, Tree by Melina Sempill Watts, artist series Trust Me Vodka, T-Time Products Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm, TurboFlex Eyewear, Vahdam India stylish Rover Bottle, Warmies stuffed animals, Whipped Drinks whipped coffee kits, “Fudgiest Brownies Ever” from Wunderkeks, The Wizard’s Wish by Brad Yates, Building a Legacy of Love by Christy Yates, and YOUTH anti-blemish concentrates. While links to those items can be found above, here’s a look at six of our absolute favorite gift bag items that you too can have this year!

Comvita Certified UMF 10+ Raw Manuka Honey

This superfood is a product of New Zealand and is great for morning wellness rituals, before workouts and brightening skin. It can be added to your tea, oatmeal, yogurt, smoothie or simply enjoy by spoon. On Amazon, Comvita has earned a 4.5-star rating. For more on Comvita Certified UMF 10+ Raw Manuka Honey, visit the official website.

Bahlsen Cookies Butter and Milk Chocolate

Bahlsen cookies originate from Germany and were founded in 1889 by Hermann Bahlsen. The company produces a collection of biscuits and cakes and is known for its butter biscuit which was founded in 1891. The Choco Leibniz is one of the many successful products Bahlsen has produced. For more on Bahlsen Cookies Butter and Milk Chocolate, head to Walmart.

BYROE

BYROE uses salad-inspired ingredients to bring the best skincare products on the market and the reason BYROE uses salad is it believes in a holistic approach to skincare as the thought is what you put into your body is just as important as what you apply to your skin. The SuperGreens set targets irritated skin gently smoothing while providing lightweight deep hydration and much-needed calming relief. For more on BYROE product, head to its official website.

Oxygenetix

Professional makeup artists use Oxygenetix on actors and models to make sure their skin looks good throughout the day. According to its official website, Oxygenetix “bridges the gap between makeup and skincare so you no longer have to compromise your skin’s health for beauty.” The company was launched in 2008 and has continued to grow ever since. Order Oxygenetix products on its website.

Opopop Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels

Opopop is not your average popcorn. The company uses its own farm-raised popcorn kernels and adds a secret technique of flavor to make the popcorn tastes different. Some of the flavors Opopop features are Maui Heat, Vanilla Cake Pop, Cinnalicious and of course Fancy Butter. The Ultimate Popcorn Collection is one you have to try! It comes with all of our Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernel flavors and all of our Peel + Pour Popcorn Cup flavors. Plus, you’ll get an Opopop Popcorn Popper, and a Test Launch pouch of our Lightly Salted flavor to dial in your cook time.

Throw Throw Avocado

This game from Exploding Kittens is interesting as players throw avocados at each other. The dodgeball card game features players going head to head with each other collecting cards while throwing and avoiding plush avocados. Throw Throw Avocado game can be combined with the sequel, which is called Throw Throw Burrito. Order Throw Throw Avocado on its website.