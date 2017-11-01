Note Referencing ISIS Found at Manhattan Attack Scene

The suspect who plowed a rental truck into a Lower Manhattan crowd Tuesday afternoon left behind a note referencing ISIS, CBS reports.

Eight people were killed and at least 12 more injured when 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov drove a Home Depot rental truck into a pedestrian and bike path north of Chambers Street near the World Trade Center at 3:05 p.m.

Saipov continued to speed through the area until he hit a school bus, injuring two adults and two children.

New York police responded to the scene to confront Saipov, who exited the truck with a paintball gun and a pellet gun. Police then shot him and he was taken into custody. The note referencing ISIS was found in or around the truck, according to CBS. The news agency also reports that Saipov yelled “Allahu Akbar” (Arabic for “God is great”) as he exited the truck.

The incident is believed to be a terror attack, although authorities believe Saipov was acting as a “lone wolf” without official ties to ISIS.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio described Saipov as a terrorist and coward in a press conference.

Saipov immigrated legally from Uzbekistan seven years ago and has lived in both New Jersey and Florida, CBS reports. The 29-year-old has a minimal criminal record with only four traffic tickets to his name.