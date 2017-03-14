Nicki Minaj Lip Syncs Celine Dion In See-Through Chainmail ‘Dress’

Nicki Minaj brought Instagram to a screeching halt with her latest video that showed her lip-syncing to Celine Dion. The GRAMMY-nominated pop star took to social media on Monday evening to post the incredible clip, and you have got to see this.

#CelineDion stopped by 🤷🏽‍♀️💃🏽 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

The "Anaconda" rapper captioned the video: "#CelineDion stopped by."

Nicki Minaj was videotaped wearing a chainmail outfit that left little to the imagination. Underneath the barely-there dress, the musician was sporting a shiny bra that flaunted her ample cleavage and a pair of high-waisted black bottoms.

In the humorous clip, the 34-year-old hip-hop star was passionately mouthing the words to Celine Dion's 1996 hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." Minaj might have forgotten some of the words to the song, but it only made the video that much better.

After posting on social media, Nicki's video was a total hit on Instagram. The clip racked up more than 2.1 million views and an astounding 322k likes.

Nicki Minaj shared several other looks at the eye-catching outfit. A video that Minaj posted only an hour before the Celine Dion Lip Sync video showed her twerking for the camera while hanging out backstage.

"All Jamaican girls used to make that stink face when they whining in the club," she wrote in the caption. "When u bout to go on stage to the most incredible Paris audience of all time. Wow #NickiInPARIS #BoyMeetsWorldTour."

All Jamaican girls used to make that stink face when they whining in the club 😂- When u bout to go on stage to the most incredible Paris audience of all time. Wow #NickiInPARIS #BoyMeetsWorldTour A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 13, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Much like the Celine Dion video, Nicki's fans went totally bonkers for this racy footage. The clip was viewed more than 2.7 million times and received 400k likes and thousands of comments.

To keep up with Nicki Minaj, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing Nicki Minaj lip syncing to Celine Dion in her chainmail outfit?

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]