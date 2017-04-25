MTV’s Catfish Wants People To Meet Their Internet Trolls In Real Life

The docuseries, MTV Catfish: The TV Show, has infamously given viewers some horrifying and memorable moments in reality TV history and they are looking to expand on that with this latest news.

The series usually seeks out romantic relationships between Internet strangers, where one has been hiding their true identities while in this Internet connection. But for the remainder of the show's sixth season, it is trying something new by bringing Internet trolls to the forefront to deal with the real world people they torment.

A series casting call posted to the show's official Facebook page gives some specifics on what the show is looking for. The post ask "Do you have an online rival? Do you find yourself arguing with them all the time?." They also ask if readers are "Ready to meet their rivals?."

See the post below:

Make no mistake, MTV is actively looking for people that most Internet users refer to as an online troll. "Have you been drawn into online debates over topics like veganism, feminism, LGBTQ rights, body shaming, politics, race, religion and other hot button social issues?," another notice reads.

Believe it or not, the series has had successful outcomes. However, the idea of combining two opposing online personalities isn't always going to end in a joyous reconciliation. Especially when the beef may continue far after the show airs and hundreds of thousands of people have watched it all unfold.

Only time will tell if this will be a success or a complete disaster, which in reality TV is a complete success for viewership.

[H/T The Verge]