Martha Stewart Just Launched a Home Goods Line on Amazon, and It's Really Good
Don't we all want to be Martha Stewart? Between her flawless skin and her interesting celebrity friendships, she has managed to stay in the news for decades. But her rise to fame came on the heels of her recipes, lifestyle tips and home décor expertise. So, it's good news that she's finally launching a home goods brand with Amazon, called The World of Martha. These gorgeous items include cookware, bakeware, furniture, bedding, tableware and more. These top products could help you feel as fancy as Martha herself.
Our faves from The World of Martha Amazon collection:
- Martha Stewart Eastholm five-quart enamel cast iron Dutch oven, $59 (down from $65)
- Martha Stewart French Herbarium wall art, $66 (down from $75)
- Martha Stewart Noah cotton Turkish six-piece bath towels set, $38 (down from $54)
This Amazon shop puts all the items from Martha Stewart in one convenient location. She announced the launch in time for you to give your home a spring refresh, but the products will last in your home for years to come. Martha said in an Amazon livestream that she believes the products are considered her "essentials" and that she wants to share them with the rest of the world.
They aren't just useful things to have around your home, however. All of the products at the The World of Martha store are beautiful and look upscale without the price point of other luxury kitchen goods and home essentials available at more expensive boutiques. You can get a simple, functional and beautiful home makeover from Martha Stewart's home goods line, only at Amazon.
Top home goods from The World of Martha store at Amazon
"There is no better place than Amazon to shop my products and recipes. The World of Martha offers all the essentials I love and can't live without, in one place. Plus, everything Amazon is known for — reliability, selection, and quick delivery," said Stewart in an Amazon press release. Here are the must-haves from The World of Martha.
Martha Stewart Eastholm five-quart enamel cast iron Dutch oven
If you've ever wanted to upgrade to an easy-to-clean, scratch-proof enamel Dutch oven, Martha Stewart makes it easy with this showstopper piece of kitchenware. Dutch ovens have endless kitchen uses, and they're safe to use in temperatures up to 500 degrees. And this refined-looking light blue color? It's "Martha blue." Yup, named after the queen of the domestic arts herself. Many of the other pieces in The World of Martha cookware and bakeware collection are also sold in this color, so mix and match and pick out your favorites.
Martha Stewart Eastholm five-quart enamel cast iron Dutch oven, $59 (down from $65)
Other great picks from Martha Stewart's cookware and bakeware collection:
- Martha Stewart Lockton nonstick 10-piece enamel aluminum cookware set, $170
- Martha Stewart Eastwalk 14-piece stainless steel cutlery knife block set, $60
- Martha Stewart three-piece oven-to-table stoneware bakeware set, $40
- Martha Stewart Sprucedale five-piece kitchen tools and gadget set, $30
- Martha Stewart two-piece cutting board set, $23
Martha Stewart Noah Turkish cotton six-piece bath towel set
Made of 100% Turkish cotton, these bath towels will become more absorbent and softer the more that you use and launder them. Each piece of the towel set rapidly whisks away moisture and is gentle on the skin. The set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash towels. It's on sale now from The World of Martha bedding and bath collection.
Martha Stewart Noah Turkish cotton six-piece bath towel set, $38 (down from $54)$38 at Amazon
Other great picks from Martha Stewart's bedding and bath collection:
- Martha Stewart 300-thread count premium all-season fluffy white down comforter, full/queen-size, $199
- Martha Stewart Avery Medallion multi-piece cotton blue king-sized comforter set, $115
- Martha Stewart Naomi three-piece cotton percale queen-sized quilt set, $90
- Martha Stewart Medallion designer four-piece cotton blue queen-sized sheet set, $75
- Martha Stewart Emerson four-piece cotton taupe queen-sized sheet set, $91
Martha Stewart Chauncey 14.3-ounce hobnail handmade glass tumblers, set of four
These vintage tumblers are elegant enough to use at a dinner party but durable enough to use every single day. Available in pink, green or clear, they'll go beautifully with the rest of The World of Martha tabletop collection.
Martha Stewart Chauncey 14.3-ounce hobnail handmade glass tumblers, set of four, $40$40 at Amazon
Other great picks from Martha Stewart's tabletop collection:
- Martha Stewart Gracie Lane 12-piece porcelain decorated dinnerware set, $70
- Martha Stewart Goswell three-piece carving set, $50
- Martha Stewart Coban three-piece wood salad serving set, $50
- Martha Stewart Highbrook 11-inch handmade jadeite glass cake stand, $38
- Martha Stewart Watercliffe 16-piece stainless steel flatware set, $65
Martha Stewart French Herbarium wall art
This two-panel canvas has two paintings, each measuring in at 17.84 inches by 21.84 inches. The design and styling is contemporary, but the floral design reminds us of vintage French cookbook art. Get the cottagecore look for your kitchen, dining room or living room with this lovely accent décor set. All that and more, now from The World of Martha furniture and home décor collection.
Martha Stewart French Herbarium wall art, $66 (down from $75)$66 at Amazon
Other great picks from Martha Stewart's furniture and home décor collection:
- Martha Stewart Anna solid wood light gray accent chair with lumbar pillow, $450
- Martha Stewart Living and Learning creamy white kids' reading nook, $360
- Martha Stewart Katonah 36-inch metal frame round mirror, $186
- Martha Stewart by Safavieh 8" by 10" floral area rug in cream and blue, $184
- Martha Stewart Laguna Stripe semi-sheer tie tab window curtain set in gray, $18 (down from $40)
