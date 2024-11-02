‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ Wanda Dench Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Thanksgiving will be a little more problematic for the viral grandmother in Arizona who accidentally invited the wrong person to her home for the holiday. According to E! News, Wanda Dench has revealed she has been battling breast cancer, sending a message through her special Thanksgiving guest ahead of this year’s holiday.

“Here is a special message from Wanda,” Jamal Hinton wrote before getting to Dench’s message, confirming this year’s meetup to start. “We still plan on getting together for Thanksgiving next month. As we have every year.

“Earlier this year I came down with bronchitis and had a CT scan to check out my lungs. That’s when a mass in my breast was detected and they suggested I get a mammogram and that verified I had breast cancer. I have been currently going through chemotherapy,” Dench continued. “Cancer does not run in my family and all the mammograms I have in the past were always negative…I turned 65 years old and thought I would have my last mammogram and not have to think about it again. But I was wrong.”

Dench and Hinton went viral in 2016 after the grandmother sent a message meant for her grandson to the wrong person. After an entertaining text exchange, Hinton came to the meal and has been coming every year since.

Dench’s husband Lonnie passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications, but the Thanksgiving tradition has continued and even added another guest in 2023, named Arseni. It’s been quite a ride, but it’s a prime example of just how much life you fit into a decade.

All the best to Dench and her recovery, especially ahead of the holidays.