Gift Ideas on Amazon Right Now, All Under $50

There are only 4 shopping days before Christmas. If you’re one of the last-minute shoppers with no ideas, you may be totally be freaking out about now. Christmas Day is at the end of this week. Even worse: your window for getting gifts delivered to your home (or directly to the person on your gift list) is getting smaller and smaller.

While freaking out is a natural reaction, it’s not a productive one. So, take a breath. We’ll get you through this with a curated Amazon gift guide with 12 tech, clothing and home gift ideas for the last-minute Christmas shopper. Well, we and Amazon.

This Christmas shopping idea list was designed with both your nerves and budget in mind. For starters, everything here, from the Amazon Fire TV Stick to the Urban Kangaroo essential oil bath bomb DIY kit, is in stock and, as we saw it, available for delivery before Dec. 25. Every product here is also on the affordable side. They all boast price tags that are south of $50; the Off Topic adult party game is on sale for just $20. (Prices and availability were current as of publication.)

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, then this would be a good time to sign up. You can get a 30-day free trial, and enjoy free shipping and other perks while you’re testing things out – and trying not to totally freak out about your looming Christmas shopping deadline.

Remember: Deep breaths, and Amazon clicks. (And, yes, Virginia, Amazon gift cards make totally great gifts – read on to see how you can even get a deal on them.)

Amazon Echo Dot

This round Amazon Echo smart speaker is the newest model Alexa device. You can use the 4th-generation Echo smart speaker to voice-control your home, make calls hands-free, ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot, $30 (reduced from $50)

Auraglow teeth-whitening pen

Teeth-whitening strips are great stocking stuffers, but this portable whitening pen makes it easy to brighten your smile on the go. The pen contains mint-flavored 35% carbamide peroxide whitening gel that can break down coffee, wine and soda stains without any of the hassle of plastic strips.

Auraglow teeth-whitening pen, $15 (regularly $26)

Capri Blue Volcano candle

Find this Anthropologie-favorite candle at Amazon in a white glass. Its tropical-fruit-and-sugared-citrus scent is an escape to warmer days.

Capri Blue Volcano candle, $30

Ecowish Sherpa jacket

Someone on your gifting list can cozy up in this faux shearling teddy coat that’s available in a range of colors.

Ecowish Sherpa jacket, $23 and up

Goodthreads soft cotton quarter-zip sweater

Buy them this affordable, 100% cotton quarter-zip in every hue. It has ribbing at the collar and comes in 18 colors.

Goodthreads soft cotton quarter-zip sweater, $30 and up

Hoan the Original Bagel Guillotine

You can make every day a bagel day with this bagel guillotine, which cuts bagels without squishing them. Find this handy device in four colors.

Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine, $22 (reduced from $26)

Off Topic adult party game

Off Topic is a fun board game to play with family and friends that spurs fun and sometimes hysterical converstaions. To play this game, a card is drawn to set the topics, and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone’s responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it’s so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren’t usually into game night.

Off Topic adult party game, $30

JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker

The JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker streams high-quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, and easily attaches to a backpack. Buy it as a stocking stuffer for any music lover.

JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, $50

Bath bomb DIY kit



This Urban Kangaroo kit can work as a gift and a fun holiday activity all rolled into one. It includes all the dry ingredients, plus essential oils, spray bottle, molds and step-by-step instructions to make 12 bath bombs, plus fun wrapping paper and stickers for if you decide to gift your creations.

Bath bomb DIY kit, $40

LapGear home office lap desk

This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation, thanks to its durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad.

LapGear home office lap desk, $35

Corkcicle coffee mug



The Corkcicle 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is an excellent gift for the coffee drinker on the go. Triple-insulated coffee mugs in a variety of styles keep your favorite beverages piping hot. A silicone bottom keeps the mug from slipping and shatter-proof, clear lid is great for sipping.

Corkcicle coffee mug, $35 (reduced from $49)

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

If you’re not sure what to get someone, how about free money? Right now, when you buy $50 or more in gift-card credit, you’ll get a $10 bonus. Credit appears up two days after purchase. (Use code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout. This deal is only good for those who have not purchased Amazon gift cards in the past.)

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit



