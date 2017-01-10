Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Suspects Were Caught By DNA And Surveillance Video

New details have surfaced regarding the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery. Apparently the burglars never watched an episode of CSI, or basically any crime TV show, because the police have reportedly recovered traces of DNA evidence left behind by the culprits.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officers were able to pull DNA from two of the robbers off of the gag that they used to silence the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Another piece of evidence that helped aid the investigators on the case was the surveillance video that surfaced showing the robbers bicycling away from Kim's apartment.

In total, the French police have now made 17 arrests. Suspects have been apprehended from five different cities in France. Interestingly, three of them are female, while the rest are male.

After the frightening incident in early October, Kim Kardashian refrained from using social media for several months. However, she made her return to Instagram and Twitter last week, and her fans were absolutely overcome with joy.

Most recently, a new sneak peek of the Kim Kardashian's comments following the robbery was posted by E! news. In the brief video clip, the 36-year-old mother of two can be seen talking with her famous family members about the horrifying experience when she was bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint.

The Selfish author was curled up on the couch, and was visibly shaken just attempting to discuss the subject of the robbery. Tears were streaming down her face as she recalled thinking that she was living her final moments.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kim says. "There's no way out."

Check out the video here.

Kim and her husband Kanye West went through an extremely tumultuous period in the last few months of 2016. Not only was Kim robbed at gunpoint in October, but also in the following month, her rapper beau suffered an emotional breakdown that landed him in the hospital.

What are your thoughts on these new developments in the Kim Kardashian robbery investigation?

[H/T TMZ]