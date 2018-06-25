We Are Totally Behind These Celebrities Who Bared It All in These Body Positive Selfies

The selfie is a cultural phenomenon that has been met with controversy by many. While some may frown on the posting of naked images on social media, there are a handful of occasions when doing so may communicate a stronger message.

As most Instagram users are well aware, Kim Kardashian is arguably the queen of the nude selfie. She frequently posts skin-filled snaps, but there is one particular pic that stands out from the rest. When the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pregnant in August of 2015, she took to Instagram to share an un-retouched image to promote body positivity.

“First they said I’m too skinny so I have to be faking it…Now they say I’m too big so I have to be faking it…SMH,” Kardashian wrote in the caption. “Some days I’m photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I’ve just eaten & I look bigger. It’s all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate. Everyone’s body is different, every pregnancy is very different!

“I’ve learned to love my body at every stage! I’m going to get even bigger & that’s beautiful too! I’m blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preeclampsia as far as I know, so I don’t have the swelling issue this time! They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I’m grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don’t affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #Goodlighting.”

Kardashian’s nude selfies may get more likes than others on the Internet, but there are many who have used the revealing pics in a tasteful way for good reason.

Madonna Selfie

Another celebrity who has posted nude selfies on social media is Madonna. The iconic musician took to Instagram back in May 2014 to share an image of herself in the bathtub.

While it was clear that the “Vogue” singer was naked, there was no gratuitous nudity. As she is one to do, Madonna blasted the stereotype that people of a certain age shouldn’t do certain things such as snap nude selfies.

Natalia Vodianova Breastfeeding Selfie

Model and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova has exposed some skin in nude photos on Instagram in the past.

One particular image that was impactful on her social media account was a naked breast-feeding photo. The black and white photo showed her lying on a sofa while strategically protecting her modesty with her arm.

Ashley Graham and Body Positivity

Supermodel Ashley Graham has often stripped down to celebrate body positivity and embracing who you are. Back in May 2017, Graham went nude for a V Magazine interview with Tracee Ellis Ross.

“I think I hit bottom around 18,” Graham recalled. “I was disgusted with myself and told my mom I was coming home. And she told me, ‘No, you’re not, because you told me that this was what you wanted and I know you’re supposed to do this. It doesn’t matter what you think about your body, because your body is supposed to change somebody’s life.’ To this day that sticks with me because I’m here today and I feel that it’s okay to have cellulite.”

Lena Dunham’s Naked And Proud Selfie

Many people are proud of their bodies and aren’t afraid to show it off on social media. That includes Girls star Lena Dunham.

“I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn’t lovable by others – its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes,” Dunham wrote in the caption for this 2017 selfie. “I performed the insult so no one else could. I don’t regret any of it- that’s my art and that was my truth- but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.”

Kailyn Lowry Displays her Body Art

The human body in itself is a masterful work of art, but some like to adorn their figures with incredible collections of tattoos. To show off their ink, some users expose their bods with nude selfies on Instagram.

This includes Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, who bared all while on vacation in April.

Chanel Iman Bares Baby Bump

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity who likes to show off her baby bump on social media. Supermodel Chanel Iman shared a topless photo when announcing her pregnancy, alongside husband Sterling Shepard. The couple is expecting a baby girl.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexy Instagram Post

In January 2018, Kourtney Kardashian posted a nude photo on Instagram. The photo avoided being pulled from the social network thanks to her pose, which kept most of her body to the imagination. Clearly, Kim is not the only Kardashian who likes to bare all.

Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge, a star on Real Housewives of Orange County, shared a pair of nude photos on Instagram in June 2018. She later deleted them, but they were up long enough to give fans a look at her toned body.

“When the lighting is good & the drinks are strong,” the 50-year-old Judge wrote. “Proud of my hard work… let the s– talking begin.”

Britney Spears

Back in February 2017, Britney Spears posted this nude photo on her Instagram page. She did not add any comment in the caption, letting the image speak for itself. Fans loved the image, which has racked up over 340,000 likes.

Emily Ratajkowski

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski posts frequent topless and nude photos on Instagram, pushing the boundaries of what the social network allows. In June, she posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing herself topless in a bathtub. She left very little to the imagination.