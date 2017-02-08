Kendall Jenner’s New Vogue Cover Is Under Fire For Photoshopping

Kendall Jenner was able to land yet another Vogue cover, but this time, the cover photo of this famous fashion magazine has come under serious fire.This time, the critics aren't complaining because Kendall is on the cover, but because the magazine seems to have taken some creative liberties with a few of the other models that join her.

The March cover of Vogue was supposed to be about celebrating "all types" of women - no matter their size, heritage, or race. To do this, the cover and accompanying inside photoshoot featured a collection of popular models from around the globe, including Jenner, her friend Gigi Hadid, and plus-size model Ashley Graham.

Vogue, March issue, with all these lovely ladies A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Graham, who was the only plus-sized model in the shoot is where a lot of the hate for this photoshoot stems from. Graham has been very vocal about how she loves her body, cellulite, touching thighs, and all. But, it seems, that Vogue doesn't like those aspects of her nearly as much, or at least that is what fans are speculating given how the magazine not only shot the cover photo but how it was clearly photoshopped.

All seven models were dressed in black shirts and patterned shorts - save for Graham, who wore black shorts, their hair slicked back showing off their amazing facial features. They all had their arms out reaching around each other in a big hug - save for Graham who had hers hanging down covering her "larger than the others" thigh.

"I find it so interesting that the ONE plus size model they include in this picture is covering half of her own leg with her arm… making the pic look to reduce," one Instagram user commented on the photo.

"Please tell me why Ashley is the only one with her arm down covering her leg? It is obvious and deliberate, you're either sending the message that all bodies are accepted or [you're] not… which one is it?!" another asked.

But that isn't where the criticism stops. As it turns out, the magazine took to photoshop to fix up how Graham looked a bit. They added a white stripe and a tag to the side of her completely black shorts, and, what's more, they clearly lengthened Hadid's hand to make it seem as if it reached further around Graham's middle.

"What happened to @gigihadid's hands?" one follower asked.

"Gigi's arm is way too long," another said.

What do you think of Vouge's March cover? Did you notice Hadid's deformed photoshopped hand? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

