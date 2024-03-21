Kate Middleton's Medical Records Part of Hospital Security Breach

Kate Middleton has had a complicated year so far, and it's not getting better. The Daily Mail has reported that the Princess of Wales' medical records were part of a recent hospital security breach. According to the report, The London Clinic launched an investigation after members of the hospital staff reportedly attempted to gain access to Middleton's private record — following an abdominal procedure in January — without permission.

"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation," a source told the Daily Mail, then going on to say that the hospital's staff is "utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics."

In a statement issued to the Daily Mail on Tuesday, Kensington Palace stated that Middleton is aware of the breach. "This is a matter for the London Clinic," the palace said. Us Weekly states that it reached out to The London Clinic, which said it "cannot comment" on the security breach at this time.

On Wednesday, January 17, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had undergone a "planned" abdominal surgery at The London Clinic. "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," a statement read via X (formerly Twitter). "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." Middleton has since been spotted out a couple of times in the past few weeks.