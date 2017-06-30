Kaley Cuoco Reveals Date Details With ‘Daredevil’ Boyfriend Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco has dished about her first date with boyfriend Karl Cook and the Big Bang Theory star explained that she's dating a "daredevil."

While making an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the 31-year-old actress opened up about a date with her beau in the canyons of New Zealand.

"My boyfriend's family took me on a vacation to New Zealand for New Year's, which is the nicest, most amazing thing in the world," Cuoco said. "They're like, daredevils. My boyfriend is a daredevil, he loves to do all [that] stuff."

She continued by saying: "So he told me, 'We're so excited! Midweek we're going to go on a canyon swing!' And I'm like, 'Well that sounds like fun, I like a swing. That's fine.'"

Kaley admitted that she was initially under the impression that her beau Karl Cook meant that they were going to go for a traditional swing ride like one might see in a park.

"I start Googling it and I'm like, 'Honey this looks like a bungee jump,' and he's like, 'No, no, no it's canyon swing!'" she said. "I'm looking and I'm seeing these death-defying videos and people posting things like, 'DONT DO IT!'"

"It's a bungee jump and if my boyfriend calls it a swing one more time, I swear I'm going to kill him," she said. "It's a bungee jump."

The adventure began with a hike up a mountain and then getting on a zip line. Cuoco was hesitant to embark on the journey but says she felt like she was on an episode of The Bachelor and had to impress Karl and his family.

"But here's the problem. I'm with his family! I felt like I was on The Bachelor! I had to be like, 'Are you ready to take this [step]? Can you jump off with him? This is the next step in your relationship,'" Cuoco said. "I'm like, 'Am I gonna get the rose out of this?'"

As it turns out, Kaley's fears that the canyon swing was actually a bungee jump were correct.

"So I get off the zip line and they're like, 'OK, you made it. Now we're gonna walk up to the swing,'" she said.

The canyon swing then required Kaley and Karl to jump out into the abyss, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"They let me and my boyfriend go together," said Cuoco. "They hooked us together and they said, 'OK, jump when you're ready!... It's a six-second free fall and then you swing for 10 minutes. You dangle, and you hope that you're going to see your family again."

Even though she overcame her fears of the canyon swing, the Wedding Ringer star wasn't exactly converted into a thrill-seeking adrenaline junkie.

"I was screaming the whole way down," Cuoco said. "It was horrible, so horrible, it really was. But I got the rose."

