Jessica Simpson Channels Her Inner ‘Dazed And Confused’ In Skintight Bell Bottoms

Jessica Simpson is giving some pure 70s vibes with her latest Instagram picture.

The 26-year-old singer and actress took to social media to share with her fans and followers a look into her day. Simpson was sporting dark blue bell-bottom jeans, a light green plaid jacket and a white t-shirt. She accessorized the look with oversized floral sunglasses and a light green printed purse.

Her long blonde locks flowed freely and she carried a few different bags as she was headed out to the airport.

The songstress was heading to the big apple as her caption for the pic reads, "Imaginin' #NYC."

Imaginin' #NYC A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

And while out in NYC, Simpson was spotted looking extra fabulous on a date night with her husband Eric Johnson.

The pair were spotted walking around New York's East Village with Simpson rocking a tight floral dress with a lace-up front that showed off her curvaceous frame. She carried a bright red bag and wore her platinum locks down and wavy.

Johnson kept things simple, rocking a black T-shirt and jeans with his signature salt and pepper beard.

A post shared by Fashion (@fashioncelebrityforever) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

