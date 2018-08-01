Halle Berry Follows This Diet to Make 51 Look Like 25

You’ve seen the benefits of the keto diet heralded across social media and the internet, but no one gives it as much praise as Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry (51). One look at her body, which looks like it should belong to a 25-year-old, will have you begging for her diet secrets. In most cases, it comes down to low-carb, low-cal choices.

However, Berry’s healthy lifestyle is about more than just staying trim. She claims that the ketogenic diet has improved her life in multiple ways, including keeping some of her biggest health concerns in check.

Why She Went Keto for her Health

Berry has been dealing with Type 2 diabetes since she was 19, and on her Instagram, she praises the keto diet’s impact on her disease. The ketogenic diet has been found to lower high blood sugar levels and seriously help people monitor their sugar intake, which is a huge step in the right direction for a diabetic like Berry.

Of course, this type of intense diet might not work for every diabetic out there, but Berry has experienced fantastic results with her keto lifestyle. “Being diabetic most of my life, I have always had to take food very seriously,” she said in a recent Instagram post. “So for years, I have been following the keto or ketogenic diet. I hate the word ‘diet so while you see the word diet, just know that I encourage you to think of it as a lifestyle change…”

After many years of eating low-carb foods, Berry claims that she has better appetite control, more energy, improved mental performance, and a consistently healthy body weight. According to her, it’s been the lifestyle change her body desperately needed, so maybe it’s the one you need, too.

What Her Diet Plan Looks Like

If you don’t know much about the ketogenic diet, the most important thing to know is that it highlights the consumption of fats and protein over carbohydrates. Although many Americans rely on carbs for the bulk of their energy production, people on the keto diet turn to healthy fats (like avocados and butter) and protein-packed meals instead.

The biggest changes Berry has made to her diet were eliminating processed sugars and steering clear of bread. In their place, she tries to substitute plenty of veggies and water. Generally, she eats four small meals a day, which usually look something like this:

Breakfast: Eggs

Eggs Lunch: Fresh vegetables with chicken

Fresh vegetables with chicken Snack: A veggie-based protein shake

A veggie-based protein shake Dinner: Fish with pasta

Along with bread and sugar, Berry has also tried to cut back on her fruit consumption. Even the natural sugars found in apples, berries, and other fruits cause her body to react, so she encourages her entire family to find other ways to satisfy their sweet tooth.

On top of her carefully-monitored diet, Berry also implements a pretty intense workout schedule. She mostly sticks to cardio sessions, which help her manage her diabetes and keep her blood sugar levels under control. Berry’s Instagram is full of inspirational fitness posts, that share a glimpse of how she keeps her body tight, toned and youthful.

The Top Two Snacks She Recommends

Finding snacks that are both low in carbs and calories can be tricky, especially when you’re craving something salty. Thankfully, Berry has two solutions for anyone who is following a ketogenic diet: Skinny Pop Mini Popcorn Cakes and bone broth.

Thinking that bone broth recommendation sounds a little weird? We did too until we found out that many women believe it gives them glowing skin. Bone broth can also boost your immune system, heal your gut lining, and reduce intestinal inflammation. Sounds like a powerful snack to us.

» Read More: Should You Be Drinking Bone Broth?

How Berry Doesn’t Age

As difficult as it is to combat the natural effects of aging, Berry has essentially done the impossible. Her toned abs and glowing skin are a testament to her diet, which has us thinking that maybe there’s something to this ketogenic diet.

As with any major lifestyle change, it’s always best to consult a doctor before embracing a new diet. Talk to your physician today to see if Berry’s techniques work for your body and future.

