Melania Trump’s Hat Awkwardly Blocks Kiss From President Donald Trump During Inauguration

One viral moment has popped up during Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Melania Trump drew rave responses for her headwear, a stylish cap with a large brim, at the event, which is ongoing at the United States Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C. However, it led to an awkward moment caught on camera.

The incoming POTUS tried to kiss his wife ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, but he couldn’t quite connect with her, instead bumping into the brim. TV feeds aired on C-SPAN and other broadcasters captured the exchange. Then, the moment drew amused reactions on X, the social media app that Trump ally Elon Musk owns.

Trump tried to kiss Melania but couldn’t because of her hat 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2KgykW2RaO — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) January 20, 2025

The awkward exchange between incoming POTUS and FLOTUS can be seen in two ways, with either side of the aisle having its own read. Trump’s supporters don’t see it as much at all or as just a simple awkward funny moment on live TV. However, Trump detractors have used it to take shots at the couple’s marriage, which has been plagued with rumors of tension for years.

Trump, presenting the Republican party, was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States after previously serving as the 45th POTUS. Despite losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, Trump, age 78, succeeded in his next office bid, defeating outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. JD Vance will serve as Trump’s VP.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets U.S. Vice President-elect former Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as he arrives for inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

