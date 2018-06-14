G-Spot 101

Let’s be honest: most of us have heard of this mysterious, almost-mythic place, but we don’t know much about the G-spot other than that (a) we should find it and (b) it’s a huge part of pleasing a woman. You’d think more people would want to know the truth about this erogenous zone.

That’s why we’re delving into the basics of understanding what the G-spot is, why it’s important, and how you can stimulate it. Let’s get started.

What exactly is the G-spot?

Even if you have some rudimentary understanding of a woman’s most erogenous area, you might not know exactly what the G-spot is. The name of this mysterious body part actually comes from a German scientist who documented the most sensitive region within the vagina in numerous women. His name was Gräfenberg, and as a result, the region adopted the first letter of his name.

Ever since that first discovery, the phrase “G-spot” has been spotted floating around in various conversations, television shows, magazines, and books. However, it’s true meaning has been a bit lost in translation. According to some doctors, it isn’t really a “spot” on most woman. Every woman’s body is different, and her nerves and tissues all work together to help her feel the most pleasure during sexual stimulation. This is the G-spot, even though it’s not a localized, specific spot.



In general, a G-spot is considered to be an uber-sensitive part of the woman’s erogenous area that is made from a special tissue that swells during sexual intercourse. Don’t assume it’s the clitoris, because it’s not. This is a spot inside the vagina that can only be accessed by some sort of penetration.

Some will even say that a true G-spot isn’t a real thing. In some sense, this is accurate, but every woman has some area and complex form of arousal in that area that gives her the most stimulation. The difficult part is learning how to find it and stimulate it.

How can you find it?

This is a good question. The G-spot, or at least what most people consider to be the G-spot, lies behind a woman’s pubic bone on the front wall of the vagina. Picture your belly button, then think about the area inside your vagina a little bit downwards.

To try to find it on your female partner, lie her down and insert a finger or two into her vagina. Then, bend your fingers towards her pubic area in a “come hither” kind of motion. That will be the approximate location of her G-spot, although it may take some maneuvering to find it.

Keep in mind that not every woman will immediately know when you find her G-spot. Depending on how aroused she is or how well she knows her own body, she might not be able to tell you the first time you touch it. However, eventually, you’ll both learn where she experiences the most stimulation and pleasure. It just takes practice.

What’s the best way to stimulate it?

There are definitely some sex positions that are better than others at utilizing the G-spot to bring a woman pleasure. Doggie style (or from behind in some manner) is typically an excellent way to locate the G-spot and stimulate it. The man’s penis will be able to apply pressure to the G-spot from inside the vagina while a hand, pillow, or some other kind of surface applies pressure to it from the outside.

If you want to keep things simple, the missionary style can also be good for the G-spot, especially when the vagina is raised slightly. Consider putting a pillow underneath her back to elevate her a bit more and bring more pressure on the erogenous zone.

As with any kind of orgasm or sexual pleasure, stimulating the G-spot isn’t a quick matter. You and your partner will have to be patient as you continuously try to find the right movements and pace to heighten the response. Also, don’t forget about the other erogenous zones. Spearheading for just the G-spot will cause you to forget about other important areas that can be (and should be) aroused.

Let’s sum up the important facts

The G-spot is a real thing, although it can be slightly different with every woman, and it’s named after a scientist, not “good” or any other common word. It can help trigger orgasms if stimulated correctly, but it’s not the end-all-be-all of a woman’s erogenous area. Try to locate it and see what pleasure it brings, but continue to be patient and try new things as you work towards having great sex with your partner.

