‘Evidence’ Points To Terrifying Apocalypse, So Time To Party

We are only two months into 2017 and three prophecies have already said we are in deep, deep trouble.

First, we had Nostradamus' Doomsday Prophecy to worry about. Then we had Nibiru, also known as Planet X, which is going to hit the Earth in an apocalyptic collision this October. And if that isn't enough, we got news that an asteroid was headed our way in a few days causing a "devastating tsunami."

Now comes the fourth major prophecy which comes to us from Christian website Signs of the End Times. They write:

"What you are about to discover in this site is amazing evidence that we in 2017, are living right in the end of times for this world as we know it. The prophecy of Daniel 2 alone shows we are in the 'time of the end', and all the other evidence proves we are in the very end times. The Biblical signs are clear for all to see, and after reading through this site with open eyes, even the scoffers will struggle to argue against it."

They continue:

"Sure, many people throughout history have been proclaiming that they were living in the last days and the end of the world was nigh, and some of the Bible signs have always existed from the early days. But never has there been a time before when ALL these events were evident in so many diverse places and with such frequency and intensity. Our Generation is the FIRST generation to fulfill ALL the biblical signs."

While it is true other end of the world predictions have not come true, this one, seems to be totally legitimate.

"If you take into consideration all the signs, there is no mistaking that our generation is living in the last days, nearing the second coming of Jesus. Problem is, Satan can see how close we are to the end of the world, which is why he brings certain 'end times groups' into the spotlight, proclaiming false dates for the second coming, which when those dates come and go, causes many people to turn away completely from the truth."

The site points out that the world today is the first generation to fulfill all the biblical signs that point to the end of the world. And that all the other signs were purposefully misleading by Satan. If these signs happen to be true then we only have one thought, go out and party.

If you need more signs of the truth, check it out right here on their site.

[H/T Bro Bible]