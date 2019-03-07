Details on What Each Kardashian Sister Eats to Stay Fit

I miss my tribe ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 3, 2015 at 8:59am PST

In a blog post on her website, Khloé Kardashian recently spilled the beans on her sisters’ diets… and we’d be lying if we didn’t wonder what the Kardashians (and Jenners!) ate every day.

While Khloé is best known for her hardcore fitness regiment (talk about a transformation!), Kim K. is known for sticking to the super-restrictive Atkins diet, where she can’t eat any sugar or carbs.

“I wouldn’t last a day on Kim’s new diet,” Khloé admitted of the Selfish author’s Atkins meal plan. “It involves cutting out all sugar and carbs but it allows meat and dairy. I like sweets too much and also don’t eat red meat or dairy so I’m saying hell no to this one!”

And if Khloé couldn’t last a day on Kim’s, she certainly wouldn’t enjoy Kourtney’s diet, which Khloé calls the most “cray” of all her sisters. She says Kourtney has convinced herself that she’s allergic to dairy and gluten, and that she eats all organic.

You might already have a good idea of Kendall‘s diet, especially considering her and the Hadid sisters’ post-VS Fashion Show treat. “People always find it funny that Kenny is on the anti-model diet,” Khloé wrote. “She loves burgers and pizza and goes to In-N-Out all the time. Kendall is my go-to girl on cheat day!”

As for Kylie, the youngest sister loves junk food as well, but is more aware of portion sizes and moderation. “Kylie eats like a typical teenager but she’s also super aware of what she puts in her body when it comes to fresh and organic foods,” Khloe said. “It’s all about that moderation, boo!”