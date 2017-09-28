Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Reaction On Set After Learning Of Father’s Passing

A photo has surfaced of Cuba Gooding Jr. after the death of his father, Cuba Gooding, Sr.

Gooding Jr. was filming the movie A Life in a Year in Toronto when the news broke on Thursday of his father's passing at age 72.

The 49-year-old actor was seen visibly glum on the set in a photo taken by paparazzi.

The photographer told TMZ that Gooding Jr.'s co-star Jaden Smith comforted the actor during the trying day.

Gooding Jr. has not yet issued a statement on his father's passing.

Gooding Sr. was found motionless in his silver Jaguar in Woodland Hills, California, and could not be resuscitated. Drug and alcohol paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, with overdose being the alleged cause of death.

Aside from being the father of an Oscar winner, he was also the lead singer of the soul band The Main Ingredient. The group's biggest hit was 1972's "Everybody Plays the Fool" which was nominated for a Grammy and reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gooding Jr. received critical acclaim last year for his portrayal of O.J. Simpson in American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson. He also appeared in American Horror Story's sixth season later that year.

