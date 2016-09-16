Comedian Katt Williams Arrested … Again

Comedian Katt Williams has been arrested, again, in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area. This is only one of several arrests the comic has had since the beginning of 2016.

The most recently, Williams, whose real name is Micha Sierra Williams, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal damage to property. Though the initial report doesn't give many details about the charges, AJC reports that Williams was released on a $10,000 bond.

(Photo: Twitter / @wsbtv)

Williams lives near Lake Lanier, which is in the Gainesville area, north of Atlanta. Many of his recent run-ins with the law occur in or around Atlanta. Between February and April 2016, Williams has been arrested and charged with various crimes four times in the area. He was also arrested once while in LA, making this latest arrest his sixth in 2016.

His first arrest was after he reportedly went behind the counter at a swimming pool supply store and punched the clerk. Then in March, Williams was arrested after threatening to kill his bodyguard and again after fighting with a 17-year-old boy at a Gainesville apartment complex. Finally in April, Williams was arrested after throwing a salt shaker at a restaurant manager.

It seems as though Williams might need a bit of anger management – even his arrest in LA this past summer involved battery charges.

As of now, it's uncertain as to when Williams will have a court hearing for his property damage case, but his growing arrest record probably isn't going to help him much.

