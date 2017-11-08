Celebrities Blow Up Twitter In Response To Donald Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Press Conference
Celebrities are reacting to the speech made by President Donald Trump at Thursday's press conference.
The press conference at the White House was originally billed as a media briefing on his new labor secretary. But after naming Alexander Acosta as his new nominee, replacing the controversial Andrew Puzder, the president gave a wide-ranging speech.
Trump criticized the state of America, bashed the media and touted the work of his administration as well as his electoral college victory. He also insisted he "inherited a mess."
"There's never been a presidency that's done so much in such a short period of time, and we haven't started the big work," Trump said. After his prepared remarks, the president took questions, the first of which was on former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Despite asking for his resignation, Trump insisted Flynn did "nothing wrong" with Russia, and called all the reports linking his campaign and administration to the U.S. enemy "fake news."
Well, the celebrities took to Twitter to tackle Trump's press conference. And these tweets were aggressive, to say the least...
Up until an hour ago, the scariest thing I'd ever watched was Psycho. #TrumpPresser— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 16, 2017
Ok, this is from the #45 press conference that JUST happened. Fake news? You know what isn't fake? The fact that he lies. pic.twitter.com/JqZ03JQdkB— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) February 16, 2017
Josh Groban had a lot to say about the press conference starting with a simple question.
Is....is anyone watching this ?— josh groban (@joshgroban) February 16, 2017
I mean. Unhinged. This isn't politics. This isn't red and blue. This is reality and insanity. Both sides of the aisle, please protect us.— josh groban (@joshgroban) February 16, 2017
I can't laugh about him anymore. It just isn't funny. I feel genuinely scared about his confusion and egomania. We are in a tailspin.— josh groban (@joshgroban) February 16, 2017
Dear @HouseGOP, @VP, @SenateGOP, @MitchMcConell, @SenJohnMcCain...you can't ignore this. You own this. This is not normal & we are not safe.— josh groban (@joshgroban) February 16, 2017
This speech MY GOD— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 16, 2017
No matter how many times you say otherwise, you lost the popular vote. LOST. потерял. LOST. 3 million. #stoplying #notmypresident #потерял— samantha ronson (@samantharonson) February 16, 2017
"The leaks are real but the news is fake." pic.twitter.com/gsy1dSRIgv— Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 16, 2017
#facepalm ? https://t.co/4y7qV2Wq9P— Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) February 16, 2017
I'm pretty sure Donald Trump is 99.9 percent capable of being a moron & evil. Let's talk about access to mental healthcare instead.Thanks.— Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) February 16, 2017
This needs to happen on EVERY lie. It's up to the press to do this EVERY time. Go hard, y'all. On EVERY lie. pic.twitter.com/TGbishcDRj— Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 16, 2017
If ur looking for something to do, our "precedent" is having a full meltdown on tv right now. #TrumpNewsConference— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 16, 2017
at all times, it feels like we're just moments away from trump shouting, "WHY IS EVERYONE BEING SO MEAN TO ME"— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 16, 2017