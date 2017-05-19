‘Cash Me Outside’ Danielle Bregoli Makes Over $40k For Appearances

In today's edition of Life Is Unfair, "Cash Me Outside" Danielle Bregoli is making lots of money for public appearances.

According to TMZ, Danielle is making more than $40k to do a meet and greet in May with fans at the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

The festival in Miami, Florida will feature the likes of Hip Hop artist Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, young Thug, Mac Miller and Run The Jewels. But some people are actually going to stand in line in the Miami humidity to get a photo with the "Cash Me Outside" girl.

Besides being paid an obscene amount of money for an appearance, the festival will also throw Bregoli an amazing birthday bash when she turns 14-years-old in March.

The owner of the company throwing the festival told TMZ the girl will also get a cut of the ticket sales.

Danielle's reps confirm that $30k is the minimum amount for an appearances in the U.S. and $40k if she has to leave the country.

Apparently a NYC bar offered Bregoli $5k and she and her team just laughed and passed.

[H/T TMZ]