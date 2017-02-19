‘Cash Me Outside’ Teen Danielle Bregoli Attacks Kylie Jenner’s Appearance On Radio Show

Danielle Bregoli, or more famously known as the "Cash Me Outside" girl, has left more stunned in a recent interview. The 13-year-old was doing a radio interview on The Cruz Show when she went off about Kylie Jenner.

Bregoli took aim at Jenner, 19, attacking the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars appearance.

#PressPlay: Wait 👏🏾 a 👏🏾 minute! The #CashMeOusside girl is saying #KylieJenner does the most for attention. Thoughts #Roommates via: @cruzshow106 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:52am PST

"I don't like her," Danielle told the host, "like the way that she does s–t." She had her own theories as to why Kylie is the way she is. "It seems like she wants attention so bad," Danielle said.

She also explained why she's not a fan of Kylie's bodily transformation we've seen over the past few years. "How do you go from lips the size of a twig and a body that looks like a f—ng paperclip and now you look like hourglass?" she asked.

This shouldn't be so surprising as Bregoli is known for her outlandish remarks and no-holds-barred actions. When the teen was on The Dr. Phil Show she referred to the audience as "h**s."

She then returned to the show for a follow-up and Dr. Phil removed the audience. She had some harsh words for that action as well. She took it a step further and insulted Dr. Phil telling him she made him famous.

"I guess what's good for you is – I made you just like Oprah [Winfrey, 63] made you. You were nothin' before I came on this show," she told him.

One thing's for sure, Bregoli is not one to hold back what she thinks about anyone!

[H/T HollywoodLife]