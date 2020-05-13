Carolyn Reidy, Simon & Schuster CEO, Dead at 71

It has been reported that Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy died on Tuesday morning, at the age of 71. In an email to all Simon & Schuster employees, Executive Vice President of Operations — and Chief Financial Officer — Dennis Eulau shared the sad news. "It is with great sorrow that I must inform you that Carolyn Reidy, our President and Chief Executive Officer, died suddenly this morning after experiencing a heart attack," he wrote. "She was 71."

Eulau continued, "Carolyn was both an exemplary leader and a supremely talented and visionary publishing executive. Since joining Simon & Schuster in 1992 as President of the Trade Division, she has been a vital and energetic force within our company, leading us to unprecedented growth on both the domestic and international fronts, and steering us through the transition to publishing in the digital era. As a publisher and a leader, Carolyn pushed us to stretch to do just that little bit more; to do our best and then some for our authors, in whose service she came to work each day with an unbridled and infectious enthusiasm and great humor."

He then added, "Her fierce intelligence and curiosity, and her determination to know everything about a given subject if it could help us to be better, were matched by her complete and total accessibility: she wrote congratulatory notes to employees when they were promoted, and colleagues in every corner of our company always felt that they had a first-person relationship with her, and that they could reach out to her to discuss any subject and receive a thoughtful response in return."

Bob Bakish, President and CEO of ViacomCBS — Simon & Schuster's parent company — also issued a heartfelt statement on Reidy's death. "Carolyn was a passionate, beloved leader who helped authors reach readers around the world and, in doing so, played a key role in making Simon & Schuster what it is today – one of the most successful and respected consumer publishing houses in the business," he wrote. "Over the course of almost 30 years at the company – and 12 as CEO – Carolyn nurtured relationships with important and popular writers, oversaw the publishing of numerous culture-shaping bestsellers and broadened Simon & Schuster’s audience by pushing into new formats and international markets. Her impressive work drew many accolades, but above all, she will be remembered for being a fierce advocate for her employees and teams, a mentor to many, and the exemplar of leading with force, heart and humor."