Candace Cameron Bure Says She Drinks This Digestion-Boosting Mixture Every Morning

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on May 10, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Listen up, people, because Candace Cameron Bure is spilling one of her healthy living secrets!

The 41-year-old Fuller House star is the embodiment of health and fitness; her workouts are to die for (as is her BFF relationship with celeb trainer Kira Stokes), and her plant-based diet plan is one of the healthiest we’ve seen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Most recently, Bure shared the drink she starts every morning with on her Instagram story: apple cider vinegar, raw honey and hot water. She says the mixture helps with her digestion.

(Photo: Instagram / @candacecbure)

“OK guys so every morning I do two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar, about a quarter teaspoon of some honey and then I just add a little hot water on top and stir it up,” she said. “It’s teeny-tiny but it’s great for my digestion for the day.”

MORE: We Love That Candace Cameron Bure Just ‘Ugly Cried’ on Instagram After an Emotional Workout

While Bure drinks the mixture to help with her digestion, there are a multitude of health benefits when it comes to ACV. Think: reduces cravings, boosts metabolism, cuts down on bloating, clears your skin and is even good for colds and flus.

Judging by those stellar benefits and Bure’s fit figure, we’d say an apple (cider vinegar) a day keeps the doctor away! Get her recipe below.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Digestion-Boosting ACV Mixture

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon raw honey

hot water

Instructions:

Combine ingredients, stir and enjoy. Drink every morning.

[H/T Instagram / @candacecbure]

Related:

We’re Adding the Snacks We Found in Vanessa Lachey’s Pantry to Our Grocery List Right This Minute

Why Gisele Bündchen Encourages Her Kids to Follow a Plant-Based Diet

Tiffani Thiessen’s Late-Night Savory Snack Is Detox-Friendly and Perfect for Weight Loss