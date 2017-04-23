Burt Reynolds And Ariel Winter Share Emotional Scene In New 'Dog Years' Clip

Adam Rifkin's cross-generational comedy about an aging star coming to terms with his reality is a film many are dying to see.

The film stars Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter and we have got a new clip, which shows us a pretty emotional scene.

In it, we see Reynold's character Vic Edwards talking to Winter's character Lil. He reveals to the young girl a story about his proposal to his first wife and how his perfect moment was ruined but also a very memorable moment for the pair.

Check out the clip below:

Dog Years is written and directed by Adam Rifkin, and the film tells a story of a once-beloved actor who is deeply affected after the passing of his beloved dog. When he's disappointed upon arriving in his hometown for a lifetime achievement award, he goes on a road trip with his foul-mouthed driver, played by Modern Family's Ariel Winter.

Rifkin wrote Dog Years specifically for Reynolds, who is his childhood hero. He sent his finished script, complete with sections using archival footage from the actor's filmography, to Reynolds' manager.

"I was thrilled when Burt called me the next day and told me he was in," Rifkin told The Hollywood Reporter. "We then approached the rights holders of all of the archival footage, and everybody was eager to cooperate."

Reynolds' character Vic and Winter's Lil may be coming from opposite ends of life, but they meet as they're both experiencing their own pivotal moment: a regretful Vic is gazing back at a lifetime of mistakes, while a cynical Lil seems all too ready to make some of her own.

