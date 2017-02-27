Bill Paxton’s Big Love Co-Star Ginnifer Goodwin Pays Beautiful Tribute To The Late Actor

Ginnifer Goodwin has spoken out following the tragic news of the death of her Big Love co-star Bill Paxton. The Twister actor passed away at 61-years-old on February 25 after complications from surgery.

"Bill was, I can say, more alive than the others, so his not being part of the world is hard to comprehend," Goodwin said at the Oscar red carpet while talking with Entertainment Tonight. "He was a good friend and had a huge heart."

Goodwin portrayed one of Paxton's on-screen wives during the five season run of HBO's Big Love. Because of the devastating loss of her close friend, the 38-year-old actress nearly canceled her plans to attend the Oscars. The Once Upon A Time star revealed that her husband Josh Dallas had to persuade her to go to the Academy Awards.

"Josh reminded me of two things this morning when I frankly didn't want to come tonight because it felt wrong somehow. Josh said [Bill] loved everything in Hollywood history and everything with Hollywood tradition and he would've been so furious with me if I didn't come celebrate," she said. "And also, you can always see a piece of his big heart in somewhere in all of his characters -- even in his villains. And so to pop one of his movies into the DVD player is to hang out with him and I can do that whenever I need that Bill hang."

When speaking about her time filming Big Love alongside Bill Paxton, Goodwin characterized the gig as a "dream job" for everyone involved with the show.

"Well, what was crazy was that was a show devoid of drama for a show so full of conflict in story. We would have done it for 40 years," she gushed. "Everyone loved each other. There was so much support, there was so much to respect and there was so much fun. And in fact, I think we probably wasted -- this was back when people shot on film -- and we wasted a lot of it giggling."

Big Love ran from 2006 to 2011, and it hit the cast and crew hard when the news broke that they were not going to continuing the show after the fifth season.

"I never wanted to leave," Goodwin said. "We had to shut down for two hours the day that it was announced that we weren't coming back because the camera guys were crying and the cameras kept shaking. So they were like, 'Go to dinner. Call your families.' No one ever wanted to leave."

