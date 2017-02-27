The Biggest Loser’s Bob Harper Hospitalized After A Heart Attack

Bob Harper, the host of The Biggest Loser, has suffered a heart attack.

The incident went down two weeks ago when the 51-year-old fitness guru was working out at a gym in New York City, according to TV Guide.

Fortunately for Harper, there was a doctor present at the gym. The doctor performed CPR and even had to use a defibrillator to keep him alive.

Harper was rushed to the hospital and was unconscious for two days. He was released eight days later and has been ordered to limit his exercise regimen to walking.

Since the heart attack, Harper remains in NYC. He lives in Los Angeles, but his doctors have not cleared him to fly yet.

Bob blames the incident on genetics citing that his mother died from a heart attack.

He is currently the host of The Biggest Loser as the show is currently in its 17th season.

Since the news of Harper's heart attack broke, his fans have been voicing their support for him on social media.

My love to you in this time, @MyTrainerBob. You represent hope and motivation for so many. — CHISM (@ChizCor) February 27, 2017

Get well, @MyTrainerBob! If you start going toward a light, we're all coming after you to yank you back like a rainbow Poltergeist! https://t.co/m77Xcuh0Xn — Chad Darnell (@ChadDarnell) February 27, 2017

This story is developing...

