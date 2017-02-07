Anna Nicole Smith’s Trainer And Lover Breaks Silence On Anniversary Of Her Death

Anna Nicole Smith's former physical trainer and lover has broken his silence on the 10th anniversary of her death.

The late Playboy model passed away on February 8, 2007 of a prescription drug overdose. Now, ten years later, Alexander Denk has opened up about his relationship with Anna Nicole Smith.

"I knew Anna for five-and-a-half years, initially professionally, then romantically," Denk said. "I probably knew her better than anyone."

Because he was so close to her, Denk believes that Anna Nicole Smith was deeply "misunderstood" in her lifetime.

"She is so misunderstood," he said. "Nobody ever talks about the good things Anna Nicole did. Everyone talks about the drugs, not the work she did for the Make A Wish Foundation or homeless kids. She was so giving. She was big into animal rights because she loved her dogs.

Denk continued by saying: "Anna Nicole always told me she would not live long. She was very intuitive, believe it or not. I promised her I would tell people who she really was."

"She was a simple Texas girl who just wanted to be loved," he said. "She had a good head on her shoulders but people ripped her off."

Denk also recalled the first moment when he met Anna Nicole.

"My agent told me [Anna] was looking for a personal chef to appear on her reality TV show and he asked me to audition," he said. "There were three chefs and myself. We all had coffee while she was sleeping and then everyone got cooking."

"The others did sushi, soufflé and mousse, that sort of stuff," he said. "She is a Texas girl and she looked like she'd enjoy hearty, home cooked meals. I cooked apple strudel, Austrian food."

"While we were cooking she came downstairs, I was like, 'My God, how beautiful is she?'" said Denk.

Anna Nicole Smith eventually chose Denk because of his delicious Austrian meal and his sense of humor.

"She said she chose me because I was funny," Denk said.

The two then became very close, and there was a sexual tension between the two.

"I was filmed going to her house, she opened the door wearing a beautiful tight gray t-shirt with two red cherries on the front and sweat pants," he said. "I was like, 'Wow, I'd like to pick your cherries." She cracked up laughing."

Denk went on to be her chef and personal trainer as they would work out together five or six days a week.

"At the time I charged her $195 an hour for my work," Denk said. "After a few months she invited me to stay with her at a luxury hotel in Newport Beach, California."

"We checked in under different names and slept in the same room," Denk said. "She was saying she didn't want to go to sleep alone, she said she was afraid she was going to be killed. It was over the old man she'd married and she feared people were out to get her."

Their relationship would later become sexual according to Denk. The personal trainer explained that Smith confided in him about her struggles.

"She was estranged from her mother and I remember her being insistent that she didn't get a cent," Denk said. "I helped her save money because everyone was trying to rip her off. I made sure I stopped people ripping her off."

Denk knew that he would never able to have a normal relationship with Anna Nicole, even though he claims she wanted to start a life together with him.

"Anna wanted to get married and have kids with me," Denk says. "She'd say: Let's rent a place and have babies.' She kept asking me to give her a kid."

Anna Nicole Smith would go on to have another daughter, Danielynn. She allegedly told Denk that he could possibly be the father. However, it turned out that he was not.

Even though Denk is not Danielynn's father, he still feels that he owes it to her to share things about Anna Nicole Smith that only he knew.

"People say I should write a book but I won't do that," he said. "There are photographs, emails, and memories that I want to share only with Danielynn."

Read more from Alexander Denk's interview here.

What are your thoughts about Alexander Denk's comments about Anna Nicole Smith?

[H/T Daily Mail]