Anna Nicole Smith’s Mother Speaks Out On Grandson’s Mysterious Overdose

Anna Nicole Smith's mother, Virgie Arthur, has spoken out about her daughter and her grandson's death from a mysterious overdose.

The 65-year-old opened up to Daily Mail on the tenth anniversary of Anna Nicole Smith's death, and the passing of her grandson, Daniel Smith.

After Anna Nicole's 20-year-old son, Daniel, passed away, Virgie was extremely suspicious about the cause of his death. While visiting his mother in the hospital after she gave birth to Dannielynn, Daniel overdosed on drugs.

"I told Vickie Lynn, 'Something has happened to Danny and you should be very careful about yourself," she said. "It doesn't seem right that a 20-year-old would die. Danny did not do drugs but they found enough drugs in him to kill ten people. So how does that happen?"

Arthur continued by saying: "If he had done drugs, you would see that on TV, it would be some news especially about her child. But you never saw that."

Now ten years since the death of Anna Nicole and Daniel, Virgie still cannot believe that her loved ones are gone.

"I'll be crying all day," she said. "I cry on Danny's death day and I cry on Vickie's death day. it is very hard and it brings up such terrible, terrible memories of her death and what happened to her."

"People say that you get over it but you never get over it. you never forget and you never get over it. God just makes a way for you to accept it."

Virgie also explained that the world has an entirely different perception of Anna Nicole than her family did.

"[Anna Nicole] was very young, very beautiful and very funny when she was Vickie Lynn. People won't know her as Vickie Lynn like we do. Her family knows her because they were raised with her," Virgie said. "Other people don't, they just know her as Anna Nicole. Vickie Lynn was a great kid and now she's gone."

"You could tell the difference between Anna Nicole and Vikcie Lynn. Anna was very mean, I don't know how to explain her. On drugs, she was a terrible person to be around. It was hard to approve of anything Vickie did because she was so different from any of my other children."

Read more of what Virgie Arthur had to say about Anna Nicole Smith and Daniel here.

What are your thoughts about what Virgie Arthur revealed about her late daughter Anna Nicole Smith?

Up Next: Anna Nicole Smith's Trainer And Lover Breaks Silence On Anniversary Of Her Death

---

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Daily Mail]