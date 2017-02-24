Amber Rose Reveals ‘Squad’ Pic Full Of Snakeskin And Tattoos

Amber Rose's latest Instagram pic was the definition of squad goals. The 33-year-old reality star took to social media on Thursday to share a group photo with her flaunting her brand new tattoo while hanging with her besties Blac Chyna and India Love.

Rose posted the snap with the caption, "Squad," with a red heart emoji.

Squad ❤️ A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:53am PST

The image shows Amber seated next to Blac Chyna and India Love while enjoying a night out. The mother-of-one was rocking a fancy pair of oversized sunglasses and showing off her body art in a revealing black tank top.

Former exotic dancer Blac Chyna was photographed rocking a form-fitting snakeskin body suit while India Love sported an armed forces-style jacket.

Since posting on Instagram, Rose's photo racked up more than 136k likes from her followers. Many of the remarks left by her loyal fans in the comments section included heart-eye emojis and a slew of other compliments.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant regularly shares photos on social media to give a shoutout to her BFF's. Earlier this month, Amber posted a tribute to 28-year-old Blac Chyna on Instagram.

Rose captioned the photo: "We are always there for each other through thick and thin no matter what people say about us. We're lovers, we're fighters and we're extremely strong women. Often misunderstood from the public but f*ck it if there's any person in the world that understands me it's her."

We are always there for each other through thick and thin no matter what people say about us. We're lovers, we're fighters and we're extremely strong women. Often misunderstood from the public but fuck it if there's any person in the world that understands me it's her ❤ A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

Most recently, Amber Rose reunited with her former flame Wiz Khalifa in order to throw a birthday party for their 4-year-old son Sebastian. Check out the adorable snaps here.

