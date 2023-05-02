Amazon Pet Day Is Today: You Need to See These Deals

Laxihub 360-degree pet camera with phone app (Photo: Amazon) The Laxihub indoor security camera is the ultimate tool to keep an eye on your beloved pets while you're away. With its 360-degree surveillance, 1080p HD camera and super night vision mode (along with motion- and noise-detection features), you can rest assured that your furry friend is safe and sound. The camera also offers clear two-way audio, allowing you to communicate with your pets from wherever you are with the Arenti mobile app. Additionally, you'll also get three months of free cloud storage, and with the ability to export videos in MP4 format, you'll be able to keep track of your pet's antics for years to come. The camera works equally well for human babies as it does for fur babies. Laxihub 360-degree pet camera with phone app, $30 ($25 for Prime subscribers, down from $32) $25 at Amazon prevnext

Nugutic 5-foot handmade braided cotton rope dog leash (Photo: Amazon) Rope leashes are both strong and attractive, and this handmade one is five-feet long, which is the perfect length for when you want your dog to have freedom but still want to maintain control. If you have sensitive hands, a rope dog leash is the perfect choice, as it's comfortable on your skin. It's not only a fashionable leash choice but a strong one too: tightly woven cotton and a durable zinc alloy clasp will last a long time. This pastel ombre color is their Macaron color, but there are also Cherry Blossom Pink, Moss Green and Rainbow colors available. Nugutic 5-foot handmade braided cotton rope dog leash, $14 (lowered from $22) $14 at Amazon prevnext

BFpethome dog beds for large dogs (Photo: Amazon) Pet beds can be sooo pricy -- but this one doubles as a crate pad or kennel pad, and it's less than $20. And that's a bed for a large dog, too. This washable dog mat is 35 inches by 23 inches, is made with super fluffy, comfortable material and has an anti-slip bottom to keep it affixed to a hardwood floor or a crate, if needed. The six-keyhole fixation design helps keep the padding material stable, and the bed will keep its shape, even after multiple goes through the washing machine. BFpethome 35" x 23" dog bed for large dogs, $16 after coupon $16 at Amazon prevnext

Arm & Hammer super deodorizing shampoo for dogs (Photo: Amazon) Smelly dog, it's not your fault. But did you know you should never be using human shampoo for dogs? A dog's skin is less acidic than a human's, and a human shampoo can destroy your dog's skin's natural barrier. But if your pup smells bad, you definitely want to make sure they are clean and smell good. Arm & Hammer to the rescue with this super deodorizing dog shampoo (and gentle cleansing formula) that smells like kiwi blossoms, which is all naturally derived. It will clean your pet's coat while moisturizing dry dog skin. Arm & Hammer super deodorizing shampoo for dogs, $5 (lowered from $7) $5 at Amazon prevnext

Fukumaru cat scratcher mat (Photo: Amazon) Cats love to scratch, and it's so hard to find a solution to get them to stop scratching your furniture. But if they have other scratchers around, they will choose those. Put out this scratching pad made with natural sisal to protect your sofas and carpets. It's safe and nontoxic, and not only will cats want to scratch it, but they may also want to play with it and sleep on it, too. It's environmentally friendly and won't skid. Lay it horizontally or use screws to put it up vertically. Fukumaru 23.6" x 15.7" natural cat scratcher mat, $14 after coupon (reduced from $27) $14 at Amazon prevnext

ChomChom pet hair removal tool and lint roller (Photo: Amazon) Too much dog fur and cat fur around your house? Luckily for you, this pet hair remover is on sale now at Amazon. It's one of the retailer's bestselling items, and unlike typical lint rollers, there's no sticky tape; it works by scraping up fur, hair, lint, dust, dander and more. You then empty out the contents with a simple release button. There's no battery or power to deal with -- it's just a simple tool that's easy to use and gets rid of excess pet fur. ChomChom pet hair removal tool and lint roller, $25 (down from $32) $25 at Amazon prevnext

Hygger aquarium gravel cleaner (Photo: Amazon) This 3-in-1 aquarium tool is perfect. It can vacuum up debris and feces from the gravel at the bottom of your aquarium, wash the sand in your aquarium and clean the water too. It comes with an air-pressing control body, an extension inlet tube, an extension tube connector, a user manual, a duckbill suction inlet a 79-inch PVC outlet hose that can be cut to fit your fish's aquarium, a water flow clamp and a fixture clamp. It will be even easier to care for your fish with this tool. Hygger aquarium gravel cleaner, $23 after coupon (lowered from $29) $23 at Amazon prevnext