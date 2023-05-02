Amazon Pet Day Is Today: You Need to See These Deals
Pets deserve the best. That's why Amazon celebrates Amazon Pet Day with 48 hours of pet deals. Stock up and spoil your pet for a lot less.
Whether you have a cat, dog, snake, lizard, bird, hamster, fish or any other small, furry, scaly, slimy or feathered friend, chances are you love your pet if you have one. So, it might be great news to know that for the next 48 hours, Amazon is having its annual Amazon Pet Day sale, with huge deals on pet-related merchandise. You can celebrate your pet every single day but especially on May 2 through May 3, with big savings on Amazon right now. Get the latest pet supplies, toys and pet accessories at a discount.
Top pet deals on Amazon Pet Day:
Petkit extra-large self-cleaning smart litter box, $419 (originally $800)
Laxihub 360-degree pet camera with phone app, $30 ($25 for Prime subscribers, down from $32)
Doggy Parton pink cowgirl hat with tiara accent, $8 (reduced from $10)
If you want to get some new cat toys, are in search of the most attractive dog leash or need a way to quickly clean your fish's aquarium, we've got you covered. Some of these products I've even used firsthand, so I can personally attest to their quality. Amazon is a great go-to online retailer for affordable pet supplies, and we hope you love the deals we've found.
If you're looking to save even more money at Amazon, check out our May 2023 deals today. We know that Amazon's secret bulk store often has big deals on pet food, too. While we're waiting on Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Day, you can still snag the latest offers on pet supplies for our fur babies.
Laxihub 360-degree pet camera with phone app
The Laxihub indoor security camera is the ultimate tool to keep an eye on your beloved pets while you're away. With its 360-degree surveillance, 1080p HD camera and super night vision mode (along with motion- and noise-detection features), you can rest assured that your furry friend is safe and sound. The camera also offers clear two-way audio, allowing you to communicate with your pets from wherever you are with the Arenti mobile app. Additionally, you'll also get three months of free cloud storage, and with the ability to export videos in MP4 format, you'll be able to keep track of your pet's antics for years to come. The camera works equally well for human babies as it does for fur babies.
Laxihub 360-degree pet camera with phone app, $30 ($25 for Prime subscribers, down from $32)
Iris USA square top-entry cat litter box with scoop
Apologies, but we have to talk to you about something gross right now. Sometimes, if you happen to own both a cat and a dog, like I do, the dog may want to get into the cat's litter box for certain... treats. But don't worry, you can put a stop to that behavior by getting a top-entry litter box. Even if you just have a cat, many cats prefer the extra privacy, and it helps reduce odors and cuts down on litter tracking. The lid catches litter on your cat's paws as they jump out, and this model comes with a scoop that conveniently hangs from the litter box.
Iris USA square top-entry cat litter box with scoop, $23 (lowered from $28)
And if you really want to indulge, this $800 self-cleaning litter box is only $419 right now -- nearly half-off. If you've been waiting to make the leap, the Petkit smart litter box comes with everything you need for an easy, mess-free cat litter experience without having to lift a finger. If you have multiple cats, a smart litter box is well worth the time and money.
Many other cat litters are also discounted on Amazon right now, in case you want to stock up. Fresh Step cat litter is up to 10% off on select products.
Petkit extra-large self-cleaning smart litter box, $419 (originally $800)
Doggy Parton pink cowgirl hat with tiara accent
Yes, this is a feathered, pink cowboy hat with a golden tiara accent for a dog and not a person. From famed songwriter and noted pet lover Dolly Parton comes the Doggy Parton brand, selling pet clothing, toys, harnesses, collars and leashes for dogs. If you want your dog to be as fabulous as Dolly Parton, get them an accessory that will make them the ruler of the dog park. Warning: products may cause your dog to sashay instead of walk.
Many other Doggy Parton products are on sale now for Amazon Pet Day.
Doggy Parton pink cowgirl hat with tiara accent, $8 (reduced from $10)
VetIQ 5-in-One 60-count supplement soft chews for dogs
Treat your furry friend to a 5-In-One dog supplement that is vet-recommended and made with powerful ingredients. These soft chews can support five areas of your dog's optimal health needs, including their hips and joints, urinary tract, immune system, skin health and heart health. With a delicious hickory smoke flavor, the supplements are not only beneficial but also affordable and tasty. Incorporate them into your dog's daily routine. You'll get sixty of them for only $10 right now.
VetIQ 5-in-One 60-count supplement soft chews for dogs, $10 (down from $16)
Nugutic 5-foot handmade braided cotton rope dog leash
Rope leashes are both strong and attractive, and this handmade one is five-feet long, which is the perfect length for when you want your dog to have freedom but still want to maintain control. If you have sensitive hands, a rope dog leash is the perfect choice, as it's comfortable on your skin. It's not only a fashionable leash choice but a strong one too: tightly woven cotton and a durable zinc alloy clasp will last a long time.
This pastel ombre color is their Macaron color, but there are also Cherry Blossom Pink, Moss Green and Rainbow colors available.
Nugutic 5-foot handmade braided cotton rope dog leash, $14 (lowered from $22)
Purina Beyond Simply Grain-free natural dry cat food
This grain-free formula doesn't have any fillers in it, plus there are probiotics. It's not a gourmet dry cat food -- it's Purina Beyond made with simple ingredient recipes that your cat will love, like this wild-caught whitefish and cage-free egg recipe. Don't go broke buying fancy cat food when you can try 5 pounds of this stuff for less than $20.
Purina Beyond Simply Grain-free natural dry cat food, $14 (down from $20)
Tikaton dog chew toy for aggressive chewers
If your dog's a tough chewer, they will love this nylon dog toy that provides a safe alternative to real sticks while satisfying that innate urge to chew. Plus, it's flavored, and the flavor will last a long time. The chew toy is built to withstand hours of chewing from the toughest chewers and is made of durable nontoxic material.
Tikaton beef-flavored large dog chew toy for aggressive chewers, $12 (down from $15)
Meowant airline-approved pet carrier
This pet carrier is perfect as a cat carrier or a dog carrier for small dogs. It's 17.7-inches long, 11.8-inches wide and 11.8-inches high. It has scratchproof mesh, a removable fleece pad, heavy-duty zippers and strong metal fittings. Not only that, but it's also collapsible so that it can be stored easily, expandable to increase your pet's comfort and approved for car safety and airplane travel alike. There are three sides to open from, too.
Meowant 17.7" x 11.8" x 11.8" airline-approved pet carrier, $25 after coupon (originally $46)
BFpethome dog beds for large dogs
Pet beds can be sooo pricy -- but this one doubles as a crate pad or kennel pad, and it's less than $20. And that's a bed for a large dog, too. This washable dog mat is 35 inches by 23 inches, is made with super fluffy, comfortable material and has an anti-slip bottom to keep it affixed to a hardwood floor or a crate, if needed. The six-keyhole fixation design helps keep the padding material stable, and the bed will keep its shape, even after multiple goes through the washing machine.
BFpethome 35" x 23" dog bed for large dogs, $16 after coupon
Arm & Hammer super deodorizing shampoo for dogs
Smelly dog, it's not your fault. But did you know you should never be using human shampoo for dogs? A dog's skin is less acidic than a human's, and a human shampoo can destroy your dog's skin's natural barrier. But if your pup smells bad, you definitely want to make sure they are clean and smell good. Arm & Hammer to the rescue with this super deodorizing dog shampoo (and gentle cleansing formula) that smells like kiwi blossoms, which is all naturally derived. It will clean your pet's coat while moisturizing dry dog skin.
Arm & Hammer super deodorizing shampoo for dogs, $5 (lowered from $7)
Fukumaru cat scratcher mat
Cats love to scratch, and it's so hard to find a solution to get them to stop scratching your furniture. But if they have other scratchers around, they will choose those. Put out this scratching pad made with natural sisal to protect your sofas and carpets. It's safe and nontoxic, and not only will cats want to scratch it, but they may also want to play with it and sleep on it, too. It's environmentally friendly and won't skid. Lay it horizontally or use screws to put it up vertically.
Fukumaru 23.6" x 15.7" natural cat scratcher mat, $14 after coupon (reduced from $27)
ChomChom pet hair removal tool and lint roller
Too much dog fur and cat fur around your house? Luckily for you, this pet hair remover is on sale now at Amazon. It's one of the retailer's bestselling items, and unlike typical lint rollers, there's no sticky tape; it works by scraping up fur, hair, lint, dust, dander and more. You then empty out the contents with a simple release button. There's no battery or power to deal with -- it's just a simple tool that's easy to use and gets rid of excess pet fur.
ChomChom pet hair removal tool and lint roller, $25 (down from $32)
Hygger aquarium gravel cleaner
This 3-in-1 aquarium tool is perfect. It can vacuum up debris and feces from the gravel at the bottom of your aquarium, wash the sand in your aquarium and clean the water too. It comes with an air-pressing control body, an extension inlet tube, an extension tube connector, a user manual, a duckbill suction inlet a 79-inch PVC outlet hose that can be cut to fit your fish's aquarium, a water flow clamp and a fixture clamp. It will be even easier to care for your fish with this tool.
Hygger aquarium gravel cleaner, $23 after coupon (lowered from $29)
Pedigree Chopped Ground Dinner adult soft wet dog food 30-count variety pack
You can get 30 pouches of dog food for less than $25 at Amazon. This variety pack has 10 pouches of the beef, bacon and cheese flavor, 10 pouches of the bacon and filet mignon flavor and 10 pouches of the meaty ground dinner with hearty chicken flavor. It's complete, nutritious and balanced soft dog food for your pet and works for adult dogs of all sizes. You can save even more with Subscribe & Save if you're an Amazon Prime member.
Pedigree Chopped Ground Dinner adult soft wet dog food 30-count variety pack, $23 (lowered from $26)
Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip
This is a pet item I own personally, and I was so excited to see it on sale that I might buy another one. You charge the fish with a USB charger (one is included, but we lost ours, so I can attest that any USB charger will work), and it comes with a pouch of silvervine and catnip to put inside the fish's belly. (Silvervine is another cat-friendly botanical that they love, in case you've never heard of it.) The battery lasts for hours.
Then, at each movement, the fish starts flopping around -- just like a real fish. Our black cat, Salem, goes absolutely nuts for it. He has never gotten tired of it yet, and it's by far his favorite cat toy. If your cat pounces on it, it will start moving. This is the carp model, but you can also get this toy in clownfish, rainbow trout or red carp versions.
Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip, $15 (originally $20)
Ciays automatic pet water fountain
I own this pet water fountain. When I first bought it, it was only for my cat -- but now my dog uses it and loves it too. If you think automatic feeders and water fountains for pets are pricey, then this one (on sale now) will definitely surprise you. It's quiet, easy to use, doesn't use much electricity and keeps your pets drinking more often. Cats especially tend to under-drink, causing kidney problems -- but they are naturally drawn to running water, and this will encourage them to drink more of it. The filters keep your pet's water clean, too, and you get three filters to start with.
Ciays automatic 84-ounce pet water fountain with three filters, $20 (down from $23)$20 at Amazon
And when you do need to buy more filters, make sure you bookmark this link too:
Ciays 4-piece water fountain filter set, $9 (reduced from $11)