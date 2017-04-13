Zac Efron Swears His Diet Will Help You Nix Junk Food Cravings for Good

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Nov 1, 2016 at 12:30pm PDT

While we eagerly await the release of this spring’s movie version of Baywatch, we daydream about Zac Efron’s newly attained, full-on ripped, 24-pack fitness status.

It’s obvious that Efron has added some sort of exercise to his daily routine (see a lanky High School Musical 17-year-old Efron) in recent years; his Baywatch body is out of this world. Even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called him an “animal” (yes, really). Plus, even Efron says that right now is probably the “physically strongest I’ve ever felt.”

In an interview with Men’s Health, Efron says in addition to his 5-6 days a week training schedule (sometimes doubling up to two workouts per day) he’s also overhauled his diet. Thanks to his nutritionist and trainer Patrick Murphy, the 29-year-old star now eats a meticulously planned low-carb, low-sugar diet made up of organic, whole foods.

Not only does Efron’s diet sound like a recipe for fitness goal success, he swears it cut his cravings for junk food completely.

“After a while your body stops craving junk food and you look forward to these meals,” he said.

“There’s this trigger that happens after two or three weeks of dieting and eating healthy food, where your body switches its primary energy source from burning mainly carbohydrates to burning fat,” he explains. “And when it switches over, all your cravings change. You go, ‘Holy cow, I want kale and vinaigrette shredded with beets and a little bit of sweet potato!’”

All we know is we’ve gotta get our hands of that meal plan.

