This Is Your Dinner Menu Every Night This Month

1. Lean Turkey Chili

With only 240 calories per serving, you can eat a bowl guilt-free. Chop fresh jalepeno, tomato, avocados or onions for toppings. Sprinkle with cheese and a dab of plain Greek yogurt for the perfect Sunday evening meal. Get the recipe here.

2. Feta Stuffed Chicken

Think spinach, garlic, basil and Feta cheese stuffed in a juicy chicken breast. This delicious dinner is only 208 calories per serving. Serve with a Greek salad or fresh veggies. Check it out!

3. Low Carb Creamy Avocado Pasta

This weight-loss friendly dinner substitutes zucchini noodles for pasta, then adds avocados and artichokes for a delicious dinner full of antioxidants. Oh, did we forget to mention this only takes 30 minutes to make? Yep, time to get started with this recipe.

4. Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad

This quinoa-based salad is full of protein for a satisfying dinner with a kick of jalepeno and an array of colors with corn, blackbeans and green onions. See it here.

5. Easy Cheesy Burrito Skillet

A deconstructed burrito makes for a fun and delicious dinner. Substitute turkey for beef and use yogurt instead of sour cream. If you’re going low-carb, just skip the tortilla. Check it out here.

6. Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken

Prep time is only 15 minutes, meaning you can throw this into the slow cooker before work when you know you’ve got a busy night ahead. Viola—dinner will be ready when you get home! You just need the recipe!

7. Low-Carb Squash and Spinach Lasagna

Opt for this low-carb lasagna—believe us, your tastebuds will thank you. Did we mention your skinny jeans will still fit a little looser the next day? Give it a try.

8. Low-Calorie Buffalo Chicken Soup

Creamy and thick with the added spice of buffalo sauce, this soup compliments game night or a cool spring evening. Pull out your leftover chicken and youll have a simple dinner that’s low in calories, fat and carbs. Yeah, you just won on so many levels. Snag the recipe to start.

9. Turkey Meatball Sliders

Parmesan, garlic, oregano and parsley—these small bites are a new twist on a pub classic. These burgers pack irresistible flavor with a crunchy exterior for a dinnertime treat. Get started here.

10. Skinny Chicken Florentine

This dish wraps whole-wheat linguini in a smooth sauce of spinach, low-fat cheese and rich chicken broth. The lemon adds a refreshing citrus pop. Yum! Get the recipe!

11. Creamy Tortellini and Vegetables

Here’s an easy and delightful way to eat your vegetables. Serve with a large green salad. Seconds, please? Get the recipe here.

12. Chickpea Meatballs with Lemon Linguine

This is the perfect substitute to spaghetti and meatballs for “Meatless Monday.” Cheesy and garlicky, these bread-crumby bites are the perfect toppers on whole-wheat lemon linguini. Check it out here!

13. Skinny Florentine Flatbread

Skip ordering pizza and enjoy this thin crust flatbread that has way less carbs. The grilled chicken makes this a filling dish, meaning you won’t be hungry two hours later. AND you’re saving enough calories to add a glass of wine. It’s all about balance, right? Exactly; get the recipe.

14. Skinny Grilled Chicken and Fruit Salad

There are days when we overdo it at breakfast and lunch. For a day when you need to realign, fix this healthy and delicious dinner. Check it out!

15. 4-Ingredient BBQ Ranch Baked Chicken

Add on some steamed veggies and you’ve got a quick and easy dinner that is family friendly. If you’re feeling adventurous, fire-up the grill on a warm night instead of baking in the oven. Ready? Let’s get started.

16. Roasted Veggie Buddha Bowl

This healthy, nutrient packed bowl adds roasted veggies with chickpeas and quinoa that is drizzled in flavorful dressing. This colorful bowl is also Instagram-worthy. Make it and don’t forget to take a picture!

17. One-Pan Ranch Potatoes and Pork Chops

Don’t let the word ranch throw you off; this is a healthy dish and another family favorite with little clean up. Check out the recipe here.

18. Skinny Low-Country Gumbo

With bites of shrimp, chicken sausage and an array of vegetables, this Southern favorite is a classic that needs to be served more often. Add a little diversity to your dinner round up and indulge! Get started with this recipe.

19. Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo

This easy tilapia recipe can be made in less than 30 minutes and is low-calorie, low-carb, low fat and high protein. A win-win! Click here for the recipe.

20. Loaded Chicken, Cheese and Veggie Calzone

A nutritious twist on an Italian classic! Chicken, cheese—including ricotta—mushrooms and broccoli make for a filling dinner. Get started here!

21. General Tso’s Chicken Meatballs

This is a lighter Asian dish that you can make in a slow cooker and delve into when you get home. There’s little prep involved and a lot of flavor. Check it out!

22. Grilled Pineapple and Teriyaki Pork Chops

Celebrate the day with sweet and smoky pineapple off the grill and sauce-covered pork chops. It doesn’t get better than this tasty recipe.

23. Blackened Chicken and Avocado Cream Sauce

This gourmet dish can be prepped in ten minutes and has less than ten ingredients. The cream sauce tastes decadent but it’s low in fat, using Greek yogurt, avocado, lemon juice, and garlic with a pinch of salt. Get started!

24. Skinny Linguine with White Clam Sauce

This only takes thirty minutes and won’t kill your budget. The sauce has lemon juice, clam sauce, parsley, garlic and red pepper flakes, and is served over whole-wheat linguine. And it’s only 322 calories! Just click here for the recipe.

25. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas

Throw these ingredients together and this easy dish comes out looking like you put a ton of effort in. Get the recipe and serve with our 5-Minute Garden Fresh Salsa or Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole.

26. Skinny Chicken Noodle Soup

Someone in your house have the sniffles? Make this for dinner and they’ll feel loved—plus, you’ll feel good serving this to them. Check it out here.

27. Honey Lemon Glazed Chicken

This dish is anything but basic with the garlic-soy sauce marinade and honey-lemon glaze. Each chicken breast only has 183 calories! Click here to see this goodness.

28. Garden Chickpea Veggie Burger

Add a thick slice of tomato and crisp lettuce on top of this savory veggie burger, sandwiched between a whole-wheat bun. With only 303 calories, you might have to call dibs on leftovers. Cook them with this recipe!

29. Skinny Honey Mustard Pretzel Chicken

Taking only 30 minutes to make, this is a dish that your kids love and you will appreciate. The crushed pretzel adds a delightful crunch; just get started!

30. Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna Rolls

This is a fun twist on a classic dish. Eating lasagna with your hands is reason enough to try this dish. Ready? Get the recipe here.

31. BLT Skillet Pizza

Don’t let BLT throw you; this is healthy and it’s only 229 calories per slice! But yeah, bacon. And skillet. Let’s get started!

