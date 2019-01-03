What Kate Middleton Eats to Look Flawless

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton is one of the most flawless celebrities of our time. Her fashion sense is unparalleled, her skin is always glowing, and she looked radiant throughout her three pregnancies despite medical complications. But behind every gorgeous woman lies a good diet, and we were determined to get the scoop on Kate’s eating habits to find out which foods keep her looking so good. Below are the Duchess of Cambridge’s eating habits, which, it turns out, are not so different from those recommended by most nutritionists and dieticians, meaning, of course, that we can all eat like royalty!

She loves a bit of vino

Though Kate is a moderate drinker and isn’t often seen imbibing, she does enjoy the odd glass or two of wine every now and again. A trip to a New Zealand vineyard with Will had them both sampling the wines, including a pinot gris and a Riesling.

She isn’t afraid to get raw

After losing the baby weight she’d gained while pregnant with her son, Prince George, Kate wanted to focus on the health benefits of her diet, and began incorporating one day of raw food per week. Vegetables and fruits are often at their most nutritious in raw form, so this move ensure that Kate is getting all the vitamins and minerals she needs to keep her energized.

She likes it spicy

Though hubby Will can’t abide a spicy curry, Kate loves a bit of heat, delighting in the occasional vegetable curry, which she even cooks at home! Check out our 7 Lightened-Up Curry Recipes to cook like Kate.

She has a sweet tooth

Though Kate is known for being a healthy eater, a habit she apparently learned from her equally svelte mother, she doesn’t shy away from dessert on special occasions. She loves Sticky Toffee Pudding, a classic British pudding, and samples it on special family holidays like Christmas.

She goes green

In addition to the raw fruits and vegetables Kate includes in her diet, she also starts her day off with a green smoothie packed with kale, spinach, lettuce, cilantro, blueberries, and a healthy heap of spirulina powder. This antioxidant-rich drink ensures her immune system stays strong and healthy, allowing her to jet set and keep up with her packed schedule.

She loves to snack

We all know that snacking is part of a healthy diet, and Kate, it turns out, is a keen snacker when the occasion calls for it. She’s been known to indulge in popcorn at sporting events with Will, and, due to her severe morning sickness during pregnancy, she often ended up snacking on oatmeal, avocados and berries rather than eating full meals.

Now that you have all the tips to eat like a royal, get the deets on Kate's workout routine to find out how you can stay fit like a princess.

