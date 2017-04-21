What Happened After TSA ‘Checked’ This Mother’s Breast Milk Will Upset You

After a vacation with her children over Spring Break, Stacie Vroman and her husband experienced a mother’s nightmare in Florida.

According to POPSUGAR, Vroman said she and her family arrived at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport an hour and a half before their flight home to Michigan, but TSA officials stopped them because of her two bottles of breast milk.

The mom claims that she took the breast milk out of her bag and told agents about them before the screening process started, as TSA’s requirements state on their site.

“They set it aside and then said we had to check it. I said, ‘OK, that’s fine.’ I understand that and it just sat there,” Vroman told ABC Action News. “I said, ‘Are you guys going to check it?’”

After waiting for security to check the two bottles, Vroman asked to talk to a manager while the rest of her family waited at the gate.

“It almost felt like they were being vindictive at that point…almost a power trip or something and I don’t know if they weren’t trained properly with how to test it,” she said. “And I had asked TSA, I said, ‘Can you guys just check it because I have to get on the flight.’ Like I’m my child’s source of food…so I have to be on the same flight, otherwise we don’t have a way to feed him.”

When the agents still didn’t check the milk, the mom asked if she could dump the bottles out so she could board the flight.

“I have to go because I have to be able to feed him. And they said, ‘No, you can’t leave.’ As a mom, to be able to feed your kid and feel like you’re not going to be able to, it was extremely frustrating,” she said.

The family missed their flights and had to pay to get new tickets home. Not only that, they had to take a much later flight that went to a different part that was further away.

After news of the incident took off, the airline contacted her and offered to refund the flight fees.

TSA said in an emailed statement that the “officers working at the checkpoint correctly followed all procedures.” They added that Vroman went through the metal detectors just 12 minutes before her flight took off.

“No one wants to take responsibility for it either. I will take responsibility in saying that you know, maybe I should have gotten there even earlier. I will say that, but the unfortunate thing is how early would have been early enough? You know, the lines were so long. I don’t even think that would have mattered,” she said.

“It’s probably too much to ask that they change policy for breastfeeding moms, but just having human decency to understand that all I really was trying to was feed my child. I went and I followed their guidelines,” she said.

What do you think about the incident?

