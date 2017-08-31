How One Woman Went From Size XXL to S in One Year With No Gym Membership

As impressive as it is to lose 68 pounds, Tiffany took it one step further. She met this weight loss goal without a gym membership or strict diet.

“I decided to 100 percent commit to being DONE with ‘junk food’” she told Popsugar. “No more candy bars, sodas, or other things alike. I went dairy-free and gluten-free.”

After cutting out dairy, Tiffany says she lost 20 pounds in the first couple of months and transformed the way she felt.

Now, she sticks to a diet of:

Breakfast: large protein shake with collagen, fruit, and cashew milk

Lunch: lean meat (ground turkey, chicken, etc.) with some veggies

Dinner: large salad with a dairy-free dressing and chicken

She also offers up her favorite snack, clean and filling RXBars. “I also like an apple and peanut butter, carrots, or some unprocessed food. I try to keep snacking to a minimum since it can add a bunch of unnecessary calories,” she says. “Drinking a ton of water is my go-to.”

As for her fitness routine, Tiffany relied on Insanity Max 30 workout at home to help the weight chip off. Though it was challenging at first—she “paused a lot in the beginning just to breathe”—she says she modified the moves and got through each day with maximum effort.

Though the 25-year-old mom of two counts being 65 pounds down as a huge victory, she’s also celebrated some non-scale wins that feel just as satisfying. “When I would go shopping, I would always buy the XL of whatever it was and never try it on because I didn’t want to face that it might have been too small for me. I ended up with piles and piles of clothes that didn’t fit me that I was too ashamed to take back,” she recalls. Now, she finds joy in picking out cute clothes and trying them on the dressing room!

To stay motivated and inspire others, Tiffany began sharing her journey to health and weight loss on Instagram @myadventuretofit. “People message me every single day and tell me that I’m their motivation. That they’re on their weight-loss journey because I made them believe they could reach their goals,” she says. “I am setting an example for so many people, and it gives me purpose. I can’t let them down. I want everyone to achieve the change of life I have been so blessed to be able to achieve.”

Her biggest piece of advice for others working to lose weight is this: “Don’t diet. Eating healthy and keeping your body moving is what works. Starvation diets, diet pills, wraps — they’re all temporary. Solving the real problem will give you the real and permanent solution.”

She also admits that losing weight the “right way” requires patience as it comes off slower than through a fad or crash diet. Learning to enjoy the journey and all its victories and lessons will help you succeed in the long run.

