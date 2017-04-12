Vanessa Hudgens Reveals the Workout That Helped Her Lose 20 Pounds

(Photo: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

After gaining weight to play a runaway teen in 2013’s Gimme Shelter, Vanessa Hudgens turned to a celeb-favorite workout to lose the 20 extra pounds: SoulCycle.

“Put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I’m happy,” she told Women’s Health. “It’s like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good.”

Back then, she’d hit the studio twice a day, but now that she’s shed the extra weight, she squeezes it in whenever she can. One of her favorite aspects of SoulCycle is that it’s in a group setting.

“I’m really competitive when it comes to fitness,” she says. “I like being around people so I can compete.”

While she squeezes in group fitness classes like SoulCycle these days, one thing Hudgens always makes time for is yoga; the actress goes three days a week.

“I don’t consider it fitness,” she says. “It’s more like therapy for me.”

Practicing yoga helped her get comfortable in her skin after her transformation for her role in Gimme Shelter.

“I looked in the mirror and was like, ‘Who am I?’ It was definitely a journey back to myself, and yoga helped,” she says.

As for her diet, the 28-year-old star says she sticks to high fats and no carbs.

“I eat a whole avocado a day,” she says. “I need high fats. If I’m not getting enough, my body holds on to calories. We’ve been trained to think that fats are bad, but they’re so good — a source of energy and sustenance that keeps you going through the day. That’s the only way I can not eat carbs.”

“When I ate carbs, I would get that dip in the afternoon where I felt really sluggish. When I’m off them, my energy stays consistent throughout the day. Since I got back to eating like this the last month or so, I’ve lost 10 lbs. That’s a lot for my [5’1″] height.”

Think you could keep up with Vanessa Hudgens’ diet and weight loss plan? Share your thoughts in the comments.

