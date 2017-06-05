After Suffering a Miscarriage, This Transgender Couple Is Expecting a Baby in July

Two Portland dads are making headlines after announcing that they’re expecting a baby together after suffering a miscarriage last year.

Biff Chaplow and Trystan Reese, who is transgender, told WNYC podcast The Longest Shortest Time that Reese suffered a miscarriage in 2016 just before he was six weeks pregnant. In order for Reese to get pregnant, he had to stop taking testosterone, so it was difficult for the couple to figure out their next move. Chaplow wanted to wait a year before trying again, but Reese thought it was better for him to just stay off testosterone.

When Reese did get pregnant again, Chaplow said it was a “very cautious phase, emotionally,” and Reese weighed himself “obsessively” to make sure he was still gaining weight.

The couple, who are no strangers to adversity, say they can sense others’ reactions to Reese being a pregnant man.

“I can feel someone looking at my face and searching for the remnants of womanhood,” Reese said. “They kind of squint their eyes a little bit and I can tell they’re trying to take away my beard, they’re trying to de-transition me in their heads.”

However, one place that hasn’t proven itself an obstacle in his pregnancy is Reese’s ob-gyn office. He called the office ahead of his six-week ultrasound appointment to let them know to be expecting a “pregnant dad” — but he says his doctors have been great and accepting.

Chaplow and Reese, who already have two adopted children together, just learned that their baby, who is due in July, is a boy — something Reese has turned into an inside joke.

“Our baby has been diagnosed male,” he said. “That’s my own little joke in our family — diagnosis: male.”

