Top 10 Skinny Mom Recipes of 2014

Although we have tons of recipes on the site, we all certainly have our favorites. So if you’ve been searching for the perfect dinner to dish up tonight, why not try one of our top 10 recipes of 2014? With so many to choose from, there’s bound to be quite a few that your family will love!

Skinny Chicken Fried Rice: With less than half the calories of traditional fried rice, this recipe will give your delivery man a run for his money! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

Turkey Enchilada Casserole: Our readers LOVE our mexican recipes, so we weren’t surprised when this casserole was a hit! Packed with flavor and under 300 calories, this dish is a win-win for everyone in your family! To get the recipe, click here.

Skinny Cheeseburger Casserole: This is a super yummy casserole, that your kids will go crazy for. It taste just like a burger, but healthier! To be taken to the recipe, click here.

Skinny 3-Cheese Penne: One cheese is amazing, but three is DELICIOUS! Oh, and did we mention it’s also under 200 calories in a serving? It’s easy to see why this one is such a popular choice. Click here to be taken to this fan favorite recipe.

Skinny Sour Cream Enchiladas: Another mexican dish, this enchilada is crazy-good. Who would have thought you could eat 2 enchiladas for under 400 calories! Click here to be taken to the original recipe.

Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken: Slow cookers are great because you can throw everything together and walk away. It’s perfect for the working mom, or any mom for that matter! Hey, we’re all busy! Get the recipe here.

Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce: Avocado is great for weight loss, and this recipe is seriously delicious. It’s no surprise this ended up on the top 10 list. Click here for the full recipe.

Skinny Broccoli Salad: This salad is great to make in large quantities to bring to holidays and cookouts. It also makes for some pretty delicious leftovers! To get the recipe for this salad, click here.

Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwich: Do you constantly crave Chick-Fil-A but hate the thought of all those calories? Now you can have that tasty chicken treat, and hold all of the guilt! You can try our Chick-Fil-A copycat nuggets for the kids! To get the full recipe, click here.

Skinny Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken: Gooey, cheesy and creamy, this recipe is a great comfort food, but only has 311 calories per serving! To get this recipe, click here.

