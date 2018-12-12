Tone Your Entire Body with These 7 Moves

Looking for a workout that will tone your entire body? Check out this list of seven moves that will rock your core, upper body and lower body, getting you the results you want! Remember to stretch, warm up and cool down before and after completing these and any other fitness moves.

1. Ball Slams| Suggested reps: 60 seconds

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nothing beats a rough day like throwing something on the ground as hard as you can, over and over again… This multitasking move works your upper body, lower body and sneaks up on you with rasing your heart rate. Quell your frustrations with a few sets of ball slams!

How to do it: Start with feet hip width distance apart, toes slightly turned out, a slam ball at your feet. Squat down and and grab the ball while keeping your chest lifted. Push out of the squat while lifting the ball overhead and dropping it behind your head like a triceps extension. Slam the ball into the ground while simultaneously dropping into your squat; catch the ball as it bounces up and repeat.

​

2. Womanmaker | Suggested reps: 5

This is the mother of burpee variations. This move literally works every muscle in your body and gives you a new dose of cardio to boot. Give this total body powerhouse a try—they’re tough, but good!

Stand with your feet hip-width apart holding a heavy dumbbell in each hand. Drop squat to the floor so that the dumbbells are touching about shoulder to hip width apart. Thrust your legs back to pushup position and perform a one-arm row with your left arm. Perform a pushup and then perform a one-arm row with your right arm. Jump legs back up toward your hands into a drop squat. Stand up and press the dumbbells overhead.

​

3. Dumbbell Deadlift | Suggested reps: 15

The deadlift, similar to the squat, utilizes many muscles groups at the same time — which means you will build more lean muscle and burn more fat. But unlike the squat, a deadlift utilizes the upper and lower body. This exercise can be performed with various equipment, a barbell, a set of dumbbells or a kettlebell. You’re going to want to use a heavier weight for this move — this move is all lower body where the muscles can take the extra load.

» How to do it: Begin by standing with feet shoulder-width apart with an overhand grip on a dumbbell in each hand. Keeping your shoulders drawn down your back and your gaze forward, maintain a flat back as you hinge forward at your hips, letting the dumbbells slide down your shins. Squeeze your glutes to return to standing.

» Find out why you need the deadlift in your life: The Most Important Exercise You Should Be Doing (but Probably Aren’t!)

​

4. Turkish Getup | Suggested reps: 5

This exercise itself is as interesting as the name. This is a terrific total-body exercise that will have you sweating and burning crazy calories! If you’re a beginner, perform this exercise without added weight—it’s challenging enough just to get out of a seated position! The key to this move is to look up at the kettlebell the entire time. You work the shoulders, core, glutes, thighs and hamstrings.

» How to do it: Start on your back, left arm extended out to the side and holding the weight in the right hand directly over your shoulder. Your right knee should be bent with your foot flat on the floor, your left leg extended on the ground. Using your left arm for support, push yourself into a seated position with your right arm still straight up, your left hand flat on the floor. Lift your butt off the ground, supporting yourself on your left hand and your right foot. Your weight should be off your left leg. Bend your left leg, bringing it back under your hips, keeping knee on the ground. Push off your left leg and hand to bring yourself into a kneeling position. Stand up, bringing your left foot in line with your right foot, standing with your right arm fully extended with the kettlebell. Reverse the movement back into the starting position.

​

4. Stability Ball Pike | Suggested reps: 5

This is a more advanced move — as it requires balance and strength.

Start in pushup position with your shoulders directly over your wrists and shins resting on a stability ball. Brace your core and keep your legs straight as you press your hips toward the ceiling, pulling the ball toward your arms. Pause and roll back to your starting position.

​

5. Glute Bridge with Skull Crusher | Suggested reps: 15

Boost your burn with this easy exercise. By pushing your hips up in sync with a chest press, you’re hitting your upper and lower body at the same time.

» How to do it: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the ground, holding a set of dumbbells. Extend your arms, keeping wrists directly over your shoulders. With your core engaged and lower back pressed into the floor, push into your heels and lift your glutes. Lower your hips to just above the floor and bend your elbows, drawing hands beside each ear. Continue, never letting your hips touch the floor.

​

6. Plank Up Down | Suggested reps: 60 seconds

Strengthen your arms, upper back, and core with this challenging plank exercise. Adding movement to your plank adds extra contraction of your ab muscles, which leads to a waist whittling effect.

» How to do it: Begin in high plank. Your body should be a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels. With control, place your right forearm down onto the mat. Now place your left forearm down onto the mat, you are now in forearm plank position. Reverse the sequence, pressing back up into a high plank, one hand at a time. Modification: (Beginner): Perform this move on your knees.

​

7. Pushup | Suggested reps: 10

The push up is a great muscle toning exercise for the arms, chest, triceps and the front of the shoulders.

» How to do it: Assume plank position, with your arms shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor.