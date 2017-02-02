The Best Breakfasts for Weight Loss

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Many people may think that by skipping breakfast, they’re saving on calories. However, there have been several studies that show those who skip breakfast end up eating the same, if not more, calories throughout the day than those who ate breakfast, but they eat them at dinner or late at night. By giving yourself a healthy and wholesome breakfast, you are allowing your body’s metabolism to start and ensuring that you start your day on a healthy note.

So what should you be eating for breakfast when you want to lose weight? Here are some ideas to get you started:

1. Oatmeal: Whole-grain oats are an awesome way to start the day. They are a wholesome superfood that will keep you full all morning thanks to their high amounts of fiber and protein. If you need to feed the whole family, try this Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oats recipe. If you don’t have a lot of time in the morning, overnight oats are a great option! We love this Reese’s Overnight Oats recipe for a sweet and healthy way to start the day or our Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats, which you can see being made in the video below.

Read the Skinny Mom Guide to Oatmeal to learn more about oats and their breakfast benefits.

2. Smoothies: A smoothie is a great way to start the day, especially if you’re including veggie and protein. You can give your body the vitamins and nutrients it needs in a fast and easy way. We love our Green Monster Smoothie for its veggies, protein and surprisingly sweet taste! We also recommend you try our Keep You Full Smoothie. Why? Well it’ll keep you full all morning, which means no snacking and less calories for you! It’s made with tasty berries, bananas, Greek yogurt and more to satisfy your tummy.

>> Looking for healthy breakfast casserole that will feed the whole family? Click here!

3. Eggs: Eggs are a natural source of protein. Start your day with a Skinny Avocado Egg Scramble or a simple omelet. Sauté spinach and scramble eggs to put on toast. There is a lot of controversy over whether you should be eating the yolks or not. One one hand, the york contains a lot of the nutrients, but at the same time, they also have saturated fats. You can read more about the debate here and decide for yourself.

In the end, if you want to start the day off right, skip out on sugary cereals or drive-thru sandwiches. You can easily make a healthy breakfast in the same amount of time. It’s important to start your day with healthy fiber and protein because that is what will keep you full until lunch to avoid the mid-morning vending machine trip. Looking for breakfast high in protein but not in fat? Try these out!