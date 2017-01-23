The Anti-Aging Foods You Should Eat for Breakfast

Waking up to a bowl of blueberries is much more pleasant than waking up to new aches and pains and wrinkles every morning. We’ve all been told time and time again that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but did you know it’s so important it can actually add years to your life? According to Huffington Post, studies show that by eating certain foods, you can help slow the aging process. Read on for Huffington Post’s collection of 6 amazing anti-aging foods that can be eaten for breakfast daily.

Indeed one recent study published in Circulation: Journal of the American Heart Association showed that women who ate the most blueberries — as well as their superfood cousin, strawberries — enjoyed a 32 percent lower heart attack risk than women who only ate these berries once a month (or not at all).

Tea: Many teas are high in anti-aging antioxidants. But green tea is rich in an antioxidant known as EGCG, which helps fight wrinkles and rejuvenate skin cells. Green tea also may protect against cancer, control blood sugar levels, and help reduce inflammation associated with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Pomegranate Juice: If tea’s not your thing, try pomegranate juice instead. Studies show that a glass of pomegranate juice a day could help keep wrinkles at bay. Not only has pomegranate been shown to slow down the natural oxidation (“wear and tear”) of DNA, it also has been linked to the prevention of heart disease and stress relief.

