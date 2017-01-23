The Advantages of Eating Seasonal

Whether it’s organic, gluten-free, or low fat, everyone seems to have their own opinion of what constitutes a healthy diet. So since we are on the subject, here’s another option to consider; eating seasonally harvested foods! Take advantage of this natural diversity, find your local Farmer’s Market and go crazy! Here are a few advantages to eating seasonally that you most likely weren’t even aware of.

Better nutritional value: Non-seasonal foods often have to be sprayed with pesticides and preservatives to make them appear fresher than they actually are, compromising the nutritional value of your food. Some crops can have up to three times the nutrients when grown in season! Seasonal foods also have a higher antioxidant content, which is essential for good health.

Economic benefits: When you buy seasonal, locally grown foods, you are providing financial support for the farmers and farmer’s markets in your area, which in return can benefit your economy. The more locally grown food you eat, the more the local crops and markets flourish. Seasonal foods are also priced lower than out of season foods, which will help to drastically lower your grocery bill!

More variety: There is a large assortment of different fruits and veggies harvested specifically for each season. Seasonal favorites for summer include strawberries, grapes, apples and cherries, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Prevent repetition: When you eat seasonally, you can get excited for “Pumpkin Season” or “Tomato Season” because you won’t be bored from eating these foods all year round. The added “season-appropriate” colors of the foods will also ensure that your next meal not only tastes amazing but looks spectacular as well!

It’s more delicious: If you’ve ever compared the taste of a tomato from December versus August, you’ll know what we mean. The flavors are juicer and sweeter when you eat seasonal foods. We just know that once you taste the difference, you’ll never want to eat out of season again! Once you have your food in hand, click here for some amazing salad recipes that are perfect for the summer season!