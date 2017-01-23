Slow Cooker Special: 10 No-Fuss Weeknight Meals

Cold weather is almost synonymous with the words “slow cooker” and “crock pot.” There’s nothing easier than chopping up some ingredients, dropping them into a pot and letting the dinner cook itself-literally. While it may not be readily available, the time it saves in the long run is amazing. Plus, these recipes generally produce multiple “leftover nights” which every mom is thankful for!

Take a quick breather, step away from the family schedule and get ready to be amazed at the simplicity a slow cooker provides. Here are 10 of our favorite slow cooker dishes:

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork: Cooked slowly and to perfection, this is a dinner your family will love. It’s full of flavor and makes an excellent leftover for lunch tomorrow! Click here to get our recipe or watch the video below.

2. Skinny Crock Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup: We absolutely love chicken tortilla soup. However, the added sour cream and tortilla strips can seriously take a once health-conscious meal over the edge. So, we’ve packed this soup with so many textures, spices and flavors that you won’t need all the added toppings. Choose a dollop of reduced-fat sour cream or a sprinkle of tortilla strips. Don’t load up on both–not measuring them out is a calorie-busting mistake. Click here to check out our skinny recipe!

3. Pulled Pork Stuffed Potatoes: We’re changing the way you do potatoes! This recipe is so delicious you’ll never go back to a standard twice baked potato. And if the taste doesn’t sway you, the healthy nutrition will! See it here.

4. Skinny Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff: This dinner is as cozy as slipping into your favorite, soft winter sweater! And it’s just about as easy to make too! This one will warm you up and fill your kitchen with the most mouth-watering scents of beef and mushrooms stewing in your slow cooker! Click here to get our recipe.

5. Crispy Slow Cooker Carnitas: So the crock pot is normally used to make mouth watering, soft meals. But, I have found an awesome pork recipe that gives you just a little texture switch up: crispy pork. NOM! (via Gimme Some Oven)

(Photo: Gimme Some Oven)

6. Crockpot Stuffed Peppers with Quinoa: If you haven’t read up on quinoa, now’s the time. It’s super healthy and, when stuffed into some bell peppers with cheese, beef and other goodies, it’s super tasty! (via Super Healthy Kids)

(Photo: Simply Quinoa)

7. Slow Cooker Honey Chicken with Quinoa: A little honey and soy sauce create the perfect sauce for a zingy chicken dish. A sprinkle of sesame seeds provides a nutty crunch that pairs with the quinoa beautifully. Plus, it almost creates the same flavor as honey dipped chicken nuggets–uhm, yum! (via I Heart Nap Time)

(Photo: I Heart Nap Time)

8. Crock Pot Chicken Caesar Wrap: This is the perfect recipe for busy families. It gives you a delicious dinner that is easily converted into tomorrow’s lunch! Go ahead, double this recipe so you can enjoy it all week long. (via The Skinny Fork)

(Photo: The Skinny Fork)

9. Healthified Crock Pot Cheeseburger Sliders: Whether your making sliders for dinner or a tailgate, this is a great recipe! It’s easy to transport and even easier to gobble up! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

(Photo: The Skinny Fork)

10. Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken: For an Asian inspired dinner, try our Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken! While this meal has many strong points, like the 302-calorie count per serving, or the delicious savory flavor, we’d argue that its best facet is the fact that you make it easy by using a slow cooker. Click here to be taken to the full recipe.