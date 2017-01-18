Skinny Swaps for Football Sunday’s Snacks

It’s that time of year again! The Super Bowl gives us the chance to celebrate our love of all things football, team spirit, Super Bowl commercials and, of course, food! Unfortunately, it also gives us the opportunity to stray from our weight loss goals. If you are looking for a way to swap out the traditional, but not-so-healthy snacks that typically grace your table, why not give these lower calorie options a shot? Now you can truly enjoy yourself as you watch the game… and your waistline!

Skinny ‘Game Day’ Meatballs: Brace yourself for the perfect Super Bowl snack! These little miracles are a fantastic way to stock up on compliments this Sunday. The apple butter and chili sauce topping provides the most succulent, mouthwatering flavor for a dish that will have everyone asking for seconds! Click here for the recipe.

Lemon-Drop Chicken Wings: Wings are a staple at any Super Bowl party, but if you are looking to do away with the extra calories of fried foods, then these tangy babies will be the perfect addition to your menu! With a zesty lemon flavor and meat that will practically melt right off the bone, these baked wings will be an instant crowd pleaser. Click here for the recipe!

Cheesy BBQ Chicken Pizza: Instead of throwing your diet right out the window with a couple slices of pizza, why not give one of our favorite recipes a shot? This pizza has plenty of protein, whole grains, veggies and tangy, cheesy flavor for a snack that is bound to impress all of your friends! Click here to be taken to the recipe!

Warm Spinach-Artichoke Dip: Nothing hits the spot quite like a crusty pita chip loaded with gooey, creamy artichoke dip. Unfortunately many spinach-artichoke dips are packed full of everything but nutritious ingredients. This recipe has all of that succulent flavor plus a healthy amount of iron-packed spinach and lima beans for a great addition to your table that clocks in at 59 calories! Click here for the recipe.

Party-Pleasing White Bean Dip: If you are looking for a replacement for those high-calorie, high-fat, sour cream-based dips, then this dish will be perfect for your party! With only five ingredients and 79 calories per serving, this recipe is a delicious way to satisfy those football fanatics! Here’s the recipe.

Skinny Pizza Potato Skins: Potato skins are a major crowd-pleaser, but they don’t necessarily fall under the low-cal category! With less than 200 calories per two skins, this recipe does away with all that guilt and leaves you with a mouthwatering dish that everybody is sure to love! Here’s the recipe.

Zucchini Fries: Instead of laying out a basket of French fries for your party-goers to gorge themselves on, give this super easy recipe a try! At half the calories of normal French fries, these crunchy, savory sticks will go a long way to satisfy those salty cravings! Plus, with less than 200 calories per serving, you can afford to indulge a little! Find the recipe by clicking here.

Pesto Guacamole: Ready to mix up your traditional guacamole recipe? This dish is one of our personal favorites. Give your guacamole a makeover by combining the delicious flavors of pesto and avocado! You can serve it up with your favorite crackers, chips or veggies for the perfect appetizer! Click here for the recipe from Two Peas & Their Pod.

Turkey Meatball Sliders: This recipe really packs in the flavor and protein for a delicious snack that is sure to impress. One serving has nearly 40 grams of protein for a slider that is bound to keep your guests alert and focused for the game! Try topping them off with our Skinny Coleslaw for an extra crunch! Click here for the turkey meatball sliders recipe.

Smoky Chicken Fingers with Honey Mustard Dip: As tempting as frying up a couple dozen chicken fingers can be, these baked alternatives will leave you just as satisfied! The seasoning and bread crumbs come together to create a scrumptious, crunchy topping that will have you reaching for just one more! At less than 200 calories per serving, why shouldn’t you enjoy yourself? Find the recipe here.

Beef and Beer Chili: Looking for a “manly man’s” dish for your hubby and his friends? Why not give this spice-packed recipe a whirl? In just 40 minutes, you can have a pot of this ready to serve up for your hungry guests! At less than 300 calories per serving, you can even slather this over some hot dogs for a tasty chili dog! Click here for the beef and beer chili recipe.

Skinny Mozzarella Bites: No party is complete without some kind of mozzarella sticks! Our recipe does away with all the grease and fried coating for a snack that clocks in at only 100 calories per serving! Plus, with only 4 ingredients, you can whip these babies up in no time! Click here for our recipe!

A Super Bowl party is a great opportunity to give these lower calorie alternatives a try! Chances are, everybody will be so impressed with your creative new dishes, they won’t even realize that they don’t need to undo the top botton their pants!

